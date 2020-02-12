Must-Know Data Breach Statistics 2020

As more and more companies experience crippling security breaches, the wave of compromised data is on the rise. Data breach statistics show that hackers are highly motivated by money to acquire data, and that personal information is a highly valued type of data to compromise. It’s also apparent that companies are still not prepared enough for breaches even though they are becoming more commonplace.

In fact, the 2019 Data Risk Report found that companies still keep thousands of files unprotected and open for anyone inside the company to access. Let’s take a look back at some of the most impactful and damaging data breaches statistics on record and take a deep dive into the origin of data breaches.

We’ve compiled 107 data breach statistics for 2020 that also cover types of data breaches, industry-specific stats, risks, costs, as well as data breach defense and prevention resources. Hopefully, this will help organizations understand the importance of data security and how to better allocate their security budgets — especially with the emergence of more strict data privacy laws like the CCPA and GDPR. Click on the graphic below for information that will help you help your business.