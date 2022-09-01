My Baby Suffered Shoulder Dystocia. What Next?

If the most efficient strategies are unsuccessful, shoulder dystocia can leave both the mother and the infant with notable complications.

Bringing a child into the world is never easy, and this process becomes even more challenging when a birth injury occurs. As far as birth injuries go, shoulder dystocia is the worst thing that can happen. But when your child is born without perfect health, it always comes as a shock to the parents. Shock easily turns to frustration and anger when you learn that your infant suffered shoulder dystocia because of medical malpractice and negligence. The real question is simple: What do you do next?

The first step is always to get in touch with a qualified, experienced medical malpractice attorney in Michigan. But we know what you’re thinking: “Where can I find attorneys near me?” It might be easier than you think, especially since there are lawyers in Michigan who have handled cases involving Michigan shoulder dystocia in the past. All you really need to do is book a consultation with one of these attorneys. From there, you can strive for justice and a fair settlement in a confident, efficient manner.

What is Shoulder Dystocia?

Shoulder dystocia is a type of birth injury that occurs when an infant’s shoulders become stuck inside the mother’s pelvis1. This issue often arises without warning, and doctors must react quickly and efficiently to ensure the baby’s health. There are a number of possible techniques that can help, including:

The McRoberts maneuver

Suprapubic pressure

Internal rotation

Removal of the posterior arm

These strategies are only needed if normal gentle downward traction has failed.

Complications Arising from Shoulder Dystocia

If the most efficient strategies are unsuccessful, shoulder dystocia can leave both the mother and the infant with notable complications. These include:

Postpartum hemorrhage

Fourth-degree lacerations

Brachial plexus palsies

Death

Hypoxic injury

Are Medical Professionals Always to Blame for Shoulder Dystocia?

Sometimes, it is unavoidable, and despite the best efforts of all medical professionals involved in the birthing process, there’s nothing that can be done.

In other situations, however, medical malpractice may be to blame for not only the occurrence of shoulder dystocia itself, but also long-term complications. For example, a doctor may use the wrong techniques when trying to address this situation, making it even worse in the process. Sometimes, needlessly excessive measures can be taken to address shoulder dystocia when a more moderate approach would have sufficed.

In any case, the burden of proof for medical malpractice lawsuits is usually quite high. It’s not enough to show that shoulder dsytocia occurred – you must also show that the medical professionals involved were guilty of clear, reckless negligence. This is exactly why it’s so important to work with a qualified attorney.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced attorney who can help you with your Michigan shoulder dystocia lawsuit, look no further than Meyers Law, PLLC. We understand how frustrating and tragic these birth injuries can be, and we’re ready to help you fight for justice in a confident, efficient manner. Reach out today, book your consultation, and get started with an effective action plan right away.

Sources: