Myrtle Beach Motorcycle Accident Lawyers Help Clients Get Back on the Road

South Carolina was ranked the third most dangerous state in the US for motorcycle riders, after Mississippi and Texas. According to statistics, there are 12.27 fatalities for 10,000 registered motorcycles and each year around 2,500 riders are injured in traffic accidents.

As a popular holiday destination, Myrtle Beach sees lots of traffic, especially in summer and what’s more relaxing than taking your bike for a ride along the coast? Yet, it only takes one negligent car driver or a hole in the road to send you straight to the hospital. If you were recently injured in such a crash, don’t waste any more time and contact the best Myrtle Beach motorcycle accident lawyers.

Bikers tend to suffer the most horrific injuries as they have very little protection in case of a crash. When a car slams into a motorcycle the sedan will end up with minor damages, but the rider that’s sent flying through the air can suffer life-changing head or spine fractures. And, contrary to popular belief, it’s usually the driver that’s responsible for the crash. Bikers are well aware that they’re basically defenseless in case of an accident so they tend to obey traffic rules. Car or truck drivers, on the other hand, tend to ignore motorcycles and fail to give them a wide berth or let them pass through.

You need experienced South Carolina motorcycle lawyers on your case from the very beginning because a thorough investigation is essential if you want to file a personal injury claim. For one thing, you want your lawyers on the scene as soon as possible to examine road conditions. If the road was full of potholes in the area, you can file a lawsuit against the local council or whatever authority was in charge of road maintenance in the area. At the same time, if the road was full of debris from a nearby construction site or a private company, you might have a case against them.

If you were injured in a collision with another vehicle, skilled accident lawyers will focus their investigation on whether the driver at fault was intoxicated or distracted, as this is proof of negligence. They’ll also want to talk to eyewitnesses to understand the dynamics of the accident. When you’re seriously injured in a motorcycle accident, taking the contact info of eyewitnesses is probably the last thing that’s on your mind, which makes your lawyers’ task more difficult. Make sure to contact them as soon as possible so they can get on your case.

Well-versed lawyers will also have a look at your motorcycle and your protective gear. If they were defective in any way, you can sue the manufacturer.

Last, but not least, you need very good lawyers to help you figure out what kind of money you’re entitled to. Whether you settle with the insurance company or you go to court, you’ll want enough money to cover all your medical bills, including physical therapy, as well as your lost wages, present and future. You don’t know when you’ll recover if you’ve suffered serious injuries. Also, you might be entitled to non-economic damages for your suffering and for the loss of enjoyment of life, if you’re left with a disability or disfigurement.