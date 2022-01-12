Need Good Truck Accident Lawyers in Centennial, CO? Here are Some Tips

You need to make sure you’re covered if you’re going to need months of rehabilitation and you won’t be able to provide for your family.

The trucking industry is vital for the state of Colorado. In 2017, for instance, it provided over 110,000 jobs and the wages paid by the industry exceeded $5.7 billion. On the other hand, trucks are a major threat on Colorado highways and interstate roads. Did you know that truck accidents account for 11% of traffic fatalities in the US? Not to mention those that suffer horrific injuries after such a crash.

If you or a loved one have been recently injured in a truck accident, you need to contact the best Colorado truck accident lawyers right away. Whether you need an attorney in Denver or you’re looking for Centennial truck accident lawyers, the important thing is that you don’t waste any time. Get yourself legal representation before talking to the insurance company or agreeing to any settlement they might offer you.

You need to leave all your options open until you’ve had a chance to schedule a free case review of your case with a reliable attorney. Truck accidents are very tricky because it can be very hard to determine liability. The truck driver might seem to be responsible, but what if they’re not to blame and the fault lies with those that sent him on the road.

In one of the most deadly truck accidents in the history of Colorado, a fiery crash that happened on I-70 in 2019 and killed four people, the driver was accused of speeding and driving recklessly. However, the truck driver defended himself claiming the brakes weren’t working and he swerved to the other lane only to avoid slamming into the stopped traffic. In the end, the driver was found guilty of several counts of vehicular manslaughter. This type of situation requires a serious investigation. If there’s some sort of malfunction, it’s the trucking company that needs to be held accountable. It’s their job to provide regular maintenance to their trucks and replace or repair faulty parts.

Truck accident lawyers with many years of practice in the field will advise you to wait until the results of the technical evaluation come back. If there was something wrong with the truck you can sue the trucking company or even the manufacturer.

At the same time, your lawyers will make a request for documents concerning the truck driver’s schedule for the past few days. Federal regulations impose strict limits on the number of hours a truck driver should be on the road. If the driver’s log reveals that they didn’t get enough rest and breaks, this might mean that they were too tired and maybe their faculties were impaired. If it was the company that put pressure on them to meet impossible delivery times, once again you might have a case against the company.

At the same time, you shouldn’t hurry to settle until you know if and how well you’ll recover from your injuries. You need to make sure you’re covered if you’re going to need months of rehabilitation and you won’t be able to provide for your family. An experienced lawyer will tell you exactly how much your claim is worth and they won’t rest until they get that money for you and your family.