Negligent Security Can Result in Customers Being Victimized on Your Premises

No security cameras or non-functional ones provide a safe opportunity for criminals to commit the crime as they have fewer chances of getting caught or being recognized later.

You likely know someone or have been a criminal offense victim in a public place. Imagine you were heading to a grocery store and parked your car in its parking lot, just around 10 pm, but as soon as you got out of your vehicle, you were jumped by a robber waiting for their next target. In the events that followed, not only did you lose your phone, your wallet, and other valuable belongings, but you also got severely injured, and the struggle left you with a fractured arm, a head bump, and bruises all over the body. In such cases, it is right to wonder where the security was? What conditions promoted this attack? “A criminal attack on a property would have likely not been possible if the security was not negligent. So it is valid to consider the external security factors and hold the landowner of the property accountable,” says personal injury lawyer David Benowitz.

Most of the situations that led to this attack can be connected to the sheer negligence of the property owner in providing good security conditions. Some of the reasons for security negligence that could have resulted in the attack:

Inadequate security staff:

Robbers and criminals are cautious of the places they choose for the crime as a bit of error could lead to the failure of their entire operation. One such feature that plays a considerable determinant in the criminal’s mind is the security staff of the place. If you were robbed at a property, you could try to evaluate whether the security staff was adequate and if yes, where was the staff at the time of the crime? Lack of security staff or untrained staff that fails to provide the level of security required makes the place a hotspot for criminal activities.

Lack of proper lighting and dark/shady premises:

Any property that lacks good lightning and has blind spots that can conceal criminals makes the place risky for the public. It provides criminals with an opportunity to safely hide in strategic spots and jump on individuals when required to rob them of their valuables. Hence property owners must responsibly provide good lighting on their premises.

No security cameras are present on the premises, or the present ones are non-functional:

No security cameras or non-functional ones provide a safe opportunity for criminals to commit the crime as they have fewer chances of getting caught or being recognized later. For safe and secure premises, a well-functioning camera security system is necessary to provide adequate security to anyone on the property.

How can you file a claim or lawsuit for the damages you incurred due to the criminal act on someone else’s property?

If you have been a victim of such criminal offenses on public property, the owner may be held responsible. In that case, you can hire an attorney to file a lawsuit against the property owners and file for compensation for the damages. An experienced attorney can help you file your lawsuit with all the required legal features and help you win the claim.