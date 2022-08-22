How Does a Lawyer Negotiate a Settlement for a Truck Collision in Austin?

During settlement negotiations, the lawyer will need to present all of the evidence related to the crash to show why their client should be compensated.

Austin, TX – After a collision with a large truck, there may be many kinds of injuries, property damage, and other relevant problems. If any of the victims attempt to sue the driver and their employer for compensation, it is likely that their attorneys will need to start the process to end the case with a settlement at some point. This is done because trials can be much more time consuming, cost more in legal fees, and there is a risk of an unfavorable jury verdict. The purpose of the settlement is to give the victim an amount of money that is sufficient to cover most or all of their costs for things like medical care and time away from work.

Dealing with insurance companies

Most commercial vehicle companies will have their insurance company’s lawyers handle the negotiations, as they are required to have certain policies in place due to laws and regulations in the industry. Insurance companies that provide coverage for large semi trucks and other commercial vehicles are notorious for creating certain problems during the course of a lawsuit. This can include delays, offering low settlements, and a number of other issues that can affect the victim’s ability to receive compensation. This is why it is so important for the victim to have an experienced Texas truck accident lawyer available to assist with this process.

Using the information available

During settlement negotiations, the lawyer will need to present all of the evidence related to the crash to show why their client should be compensated. This will normally include showing some kind of mistake by the commercial driver that was a direct cause of the accident. During a commercial vehicle accident lawsuit, this can be difficult due to the sheer number of regulations that are relevant to a trucker’s actions and behaviors. This means that not can things like speeding or drunk driving be relevant to the case to show negligence, but ignorance of mandatory rest periods or weight limits on the vehicle can be significant as well.

Once the parties agree on a final amount of compensation based on all of the information and evidence present, they can sign off on the agreement and the case will be ended.

Truck accident lawyers in Austin

