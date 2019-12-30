Nevada Receives Federal Funding to Combat Opioid Crisis

Nevada receives funding from the Department of Justice to battle the opioid crisis.

The Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Office of Justice Programs has awarded more $1,282,324 to help public safety and health professionals in the District of Nevada combat substance abuse and respond effectively to opioid-related overdoses. The grants will be allocated to law enforcement, first responders and addiction treatment personnel to enhance their ability to curtail the crisis. Services will also be offers to affected children and youth and opioid-related research to advance treatment options. According to the district, more than 130 people are dying from opioid-related overdoses every day.

“On behalf of the District of Nevada, we are thankful for the additional resources provided by the Department of Justice to combat drugs and crime in our communities. Along with our local partners, we will use these resources to help stem the opioid abuse epidemic,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General (PDAAG) Katie Sullivan. “This epidemic – the most deadly in our nation’s history – is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers. The Department of Justice is here to support them during this unprecedented and extremely challenging time.”

The following organizations in the District of Nevada will receive funding:

“Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program: More than $44 million is being awarded nationwide to jurisdictions, academic institutions, and training and technical assistance providers to establish, expand, assist, and research the effectiveness of adult drug courts, including veteran treatment courts. The Las Vegas Township Justice Court received a $651,324 grant under this program…

Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program: The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program awarded $3 million nationwide to provide resources to state, local and tribal governments to create and enhance juvenile drug treatment court programs for youth in the justice system who have substance abuse issues, with a specific focus on opioid abuse…

Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grant Program: The Office of Justice Programs is making up to $17 million available to support forensic activities related to opioids under the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grant Program. The National Institute of Justice expects Coverdell grant funds to be used, in part, by medical examiners/coroners and forensic laboratories to address the dramatic increase in deaths and the backlogs of seized drugs as a result of the opioid crisis. Laboratories are overwhelmed with drug seizures and requests for toxicological analysis in opioid-related crimes and deaths, which in turn puts pressure on other laboratory sections. Also, medical examiners and coroners are required to conduct unprecedented numbers of autopsies and expend other resources in dealing with opioid deaths. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a $231,000 grant under this program.”

Nevada Assemblywoman, Ellen Spiegel, who represents District 20, said, “I think have a lot to do, and we need to be looking out for Nevadans, and getting them the care that they need.” This funding will provide a solid start.

