New Jersey Man Files $2m Lawsuit After Walmart Slip-and-Fall

Earlier this week, Camilo and his attorneys filed a notice in a New Jersey-based federal court stating that he intends to seek at least $2 million in damages. He claims that, as a result of Walmart’s alleged negligence, he suffered a range of serious and permanent injuries.

A New Jersey man who claims to have suffered catastrophic injuries after a slip-and-fall accident in a Suffern Walmart has turned down a $75,000 offer of settlement—and is now suing the company for at least $2 million in damages.

According to NJ.com, the lawsuit was filed earlier this week on behalf of plaintiff Ramon W. Camilo. In court documents, attorneys for Camilo note that, on July 26, 2024, their client went to a Walmart in Suffern, New York. While in the store, he purportedly slipped on a patch of wet floor, leading to serious back and spinal injuries.

Camilo claims that his injuries were so serious that he was required to receive “lumbar fusion surgery.”

The lawsuit alleges that Camilo lost his balance after stepping in what he described as a “manhole-sized puddle of light brown liquid substance at or near the self-checkout area toward the front of the store.”

Five days after Camilo initiated legal action against Walmart, the store’s lawyers contacted him to offer an early settlement. In a letter, Walmart said that it would pay Camilo $75,000 if he signed a document stating that he had incurred no other losses.

“I cannot agree to the [stipulation],” Camilo’s attorney, Mitchell A. Dornfield, wrote in response to the email.

Another New Jersey resident is litigating a similar claim against the company.

In that lawsuit, 67-year-old Winifred Freeman of Mount Laurel claims that she was struck by a large, heavy restocking cart inside a Walmart store on East Route 70. She sustained serious injuries to her head, neck, shoulders, back, and limbs, with attorneys indicating that at least some of these injuries have caused permanent and potentially irreversible damage.

