New Mexico Prosecutors Ask For Meta Safety Changes

New Mexico seeks court-ordered child protections for Meta social media platforms.

New Mexico prosecutors are asking a judge to force major changes to Meta’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, after a jury found the well-known company responsible for harming children’s mental health and safety. The case has become one of the biggest legal fights yet over the effects of social media on teenagers and children across the United States.

The Meta trial entered a new phase recently in Santa Fe after jurors previously ordered Meta to pay $375 million in civil penalties. Jurors found that the company knew about the harmful effects tied to platforms like Instagram and Facebook but failed to do enough to protect younger users from these effects. Prosecutors also argued that Meta did not properly address concerns tied to child sexual exploitation on the platforms.

Now state officials are asking the court to order lasting changes to the company’s apps, systems, and recommendation tools. Prosecutors believe some design features rolled out by Meta encourage compulsive behavior among children and teens. They are targeting tools such as endless scrolling feeds, push alerts, and visible “like” counts that keep users returning to the apps for long periods of time.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said the state wants stronger protections for both children and families. Prosecutors are asking for stricter age checks to stop younger children from entering platforms without adult permission. They also want accounts belonging to minors to be connected to a parent or guardian. Another request involves stronger privacy settings turned on automatically for children using the apps.

State lawyers also proposed a plan worth $3.7 billion that would support counseling, schools, law enforcement, and mental health services connected to problems linked to social media use among children. Prosecutors said children across the country are struggling with anxiety, depression, unhealthy online behavior, and exploitation connected to online platforms.

Part of the social media case centers on the algorithms used by Meta to draw its users in. These systems decide what videos, photos, and posts appear in a person’s feed. Prosecutors argued that the systems are built to keep users engaged for as long as possible, especially younger users who may be more vulnerable to emotional harm and addictive behavior.

Meta strongly disagrees with the claims made and the proposed safety changes. Company lawyers argued in court that social media companies should not be treated as a “public nuisance” under existing law. They also said many of the state’s demands would be difficult, if not impossible, to carry out in reality. According to Meta, creating a special version of Instagram or Facebook only for New Mexico users would not be realistic from a technical standpoint.

The company also warned that strict court orders could lead Meta to stop offering some services in New Mexico altogether. Meta argued that many of the proposed restrictions could affect free speech rights and parental decision-making. Company attorneys compared social media risks to other legal products that may still cause harm in some situations, such as substances like alcohol.

Legal experts are watching the case closely because it could affect future lawsuits against tech companies nationwide. More than 40 state attorneys general have filed similar suits against Meta over concerns about children’s mental health. Many of those cases are still moving through federal courts.

Some legal scholars believe New Mexico is entering uncertain legal territory by trying to force changes through public nuisance laws. Questions also remain about whether courts can require stronger age verification systems without creating privacy or constitutional concerns.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid acknowledged Meta’s concerns during the trial about how much power the court should have in shaping online rules. He noted that judges are not lawmakers and expressed caution about overstepping into the role of creating new regulations for internet companies. If the court ultimately orders significant safety changes, other states may push for similar restrictions, meaning the outcome is likely to be far-reaching.

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Trial could change Meta apps and algorithms as New Mexico seeks safeguards on child safety

New Mexico jury finds Meta violated consumer protection law over child exploitation claims