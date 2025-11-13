New Model Shows Australia’s $68B Alcohol Issue

A new model warns that alcohol-related health issues could cost Australia $68 billion over 60 years, urging stronger alcohol control policies.

A new model developed by Griffith University has revealed that alcohol-related diseases and injuries could place a staggering $68 billion burden on the Australian healthcare system over the next 60 years unless action is taken. The model, called the Alcohol Policy (TAP) model, is an epidemiological tool designed to estimate the long-term impact of alcohol consumption on health, including the resulting diseases, injuries, and healthcare costs. According to Dr. Mary Wanjau from Griffith’s School of Medicine and Dentistry, eliminating alcohol consumption for just 25 years could prevent more than 25 million cases of alcohol-related diseases and injuries, and more than 200,000 deaths, many of which would be from cancer.

The TAP model highlights the heavy financial and health burden that alcohol consumption places on the nation. Dr. Wanjau noted that if alcohol use were reduced to zero, Australia’s healthcare system could save $55 billion over the first 25 years alone. These findings aim to help policymakers understand the scale of the problem and the significant impact that alcohol-related harm has on society. The study also reinforces the message that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption when it comes to long-term health risks, with excessive drinking being linked to an increased risk of diseases like cancer, liver damage, and heart disease.

Young adults, particularly those between the ages of 15 and 39, bear the brunt of the acute consequences of alcohol use. This age group experiences the highest rates of injuries, deaths, and disabilities linked to alcohol. However, the risks of chronic diseases and premature death from alcohol consumption affect all age groups, making this a national issue. Even modest reductions in alcohol consumption across the population could lead to significant reductions in health burdens, benefiting individuals, communities, and governments alike.

Professor Lennert Veerman, who contributed to the study, emphasized the need for investment in alcohol harm reduction strategies. He pointed out that policies designed to reduce alcohol consumption at the population level—such as efforts to delay the age at which people begin drinking, encourage more people to abstain, or reduce alcohol consumption among current drinkers—could have a substantial positive impact on public health. The research strongly supports the idea that alcohol control policies are essential for reducing the negative health and economic impacts of alcohol use in Australia.

According to Professor Veerman, Australia, where alcohol is the most widely consumed drug, urgently needs stronger alcohol control measures to help reduce the alcohol-related healthcare costs outlined in the study. Effective interventions could help prevent alcohol-related diseases and reduce the strain on the healthcare system. The findings also serve as a wake-up call for policymakers about the future health crisis Australia could face if the status quo continues.

The research team’s modeling approach, which uses multistate life table analysis, predicted the long-term health impacts of alcohol consumption in Australia. Their analysis shows that significant improvements in public health could be achieved by reducing alcohol use, ultimately saving billions of dollars and saving thousands of lives. The study, titled “The Avoidable Health Burden and Healthcare Costs Related to Alcohol Consumption in Australia: Multistate Life Table Modelling,” has been published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction.

While this model focuses on the Australian context, the findings are relevant for other countries dealing with alcohol-related health issues. The need for effective public health policies to reduce alcohol consumption is universal, and this study offers compelling evidence for why such policies are necessary for improving public health and reducing the economic burden of alcohol use.

