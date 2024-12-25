New Scanning Method Closely Tracks Lung Functioning

A new lung scan technique helps monitor respiratory conditions and treatment effects.

Researchers at Newcastle University have developed a new lung scanning method that offers real-time insights into lung function and the effects of treatment. By using this technique, medical professionals can monitor lung performance more closely, especially in individuals with conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and those who have undergone lung transplants. The technology uses a special gas called perfluoropropane, which patients inhale during an MRI scan. This gas makes it possible to visualize how air moves through the lungs, highlighting areas where airflow is restricted.

Led by Professor Pete Thelwall, a team from Newcastle University has published findings in Radiology and JHLT Open. The scans reveal where ventilation in the lungs is uneven, helping to pinpoint which areas improve with treatment. For instance, when a patient uses an asthma inhaler during the scan, doctors can see which parts of the lungs are better able to move air after the medication takes effect. This provides a clear picture of how treatments are working and may guide decisions about future care.

The technique goes beyond identifying airflow issues. It also quantifies how much of the lung is functioning well versus poorly. This is particularly useful in assessing the severity of respiratory diseases. In clinical trials, it has already proven valuable by measuring the improvements seen after patients used a common bronchodilator, salbutamol. This opens the door to using the scans to test new therapies for lung conditions.

Another significant application of this technology involves lung transplant recipients. Chronic rejection, a common problem after a lung transplant, occurs when the immune system begins to attack the transplanted lung. This can damage tiny airways and reduce airflow to parts of the lungs. Using this new scanning approach, researchers can detect these changes earlier than current methods allow. By observing how air reaches different parts of the lungs during multiple breaths, the scans can reveal early signs of chronic rejection. This could enable doctors to intervene sooner and take steps to protect the transplant from further harm.

In one study, researchers scanned lung transplant patients at Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. The scans identified clear differences between patients with normal lung function and those experiencing chronic rejection. In cases of rejection, airflow to the edges of the lungs was noticeably reduced, consistent with damage to small airways. This insight could make it possible to adjust treatment plans before significant damage occurs, potentially prolonging the life of transplanted lungs.

Professor Andrew Fisher, a co-author of the study, expressed hope that this technology will eventually be incorporated into routine care for lung transplant patients. By catching changes in lung function earlier than traditional methods, such as standard breathing tests, the scans could help initiate treatment sooner and prevent further complications.

The new method is not limited to lung transplants or common respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD. The sensitivity of the scans may allow for broader use in managing other lung diseases in the future. This could be especially important for conditions where early detection of lung function changes is critical to improving outcomes.

This research, supported by funding from the Medical Research Council and The Rosetrees Trust, represents a step forward in respiratory medicine. The ability to see detailed images of lung function in real time could transform the way lung diseases are diagnosed and managed. By providing a clearer understanding of how air moves through the lungs, this technique has the potential to enhance care and offer new hope for patients with a variety of respiratory challenges.

