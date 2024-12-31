New Therapy Offers Hope for Dialysis Pain

This non-drug approach helps dialysis patients manage pain and improve well-being.

A recent study brought a new perspective to managing chronic pain for people undergoing dialysis for end-stage kidney disease. Researchers tested a psychological approach known as pain coping skills training, which proved to ease the impact of pain on daily life, work, relationships, and overall mood. This therapy is already known to help those with chronic pain, but this marked the first time it was tailored specifically for those on long-term dialysis.

Chronic pain is a common issue for those with dialysis-dependent kidney failure, yet effective treatments remain limited. Many in this group rely on opioids, which can come with severe side effects, particularly for individuals with kidney failure. The reliance on these medications, coupled with the difficulties of maintaining consistent treatment during dialysis, creates a significant gap in effective pain management options. This new therapy offers a hopeful alternative.

The research, funded by the National Institutes of Health, involved 643 adults with chronic pain who were undergoing dialysis. Half of these participants received the pain coping skills training, while the other half continued with their usual care without additional interventions. Over four months, the training involved one-on-one virtual sessions led by a coach. These sessions introduced strategies to manage pain and its effects, like improving sleep, reducing stress, and addressing anxiety. Participants practiced these skills with guidance and received follow-up sessions through automated voice systems to reinforce what they learned.

By the end of the 12-week training period, more than half of the participants in the intervention group reported a noticeable decrease in how pain interfered with their daily lives. This was compared to just over a third of those in the usual care group. And the improvements lasted more than double that time—through the 24-week intervention period, with noticeable waning by week 36, suggesting that continued support might be necessary to sustain long-term benefits.

Beyond reducing pain interference, the therapy showed additional benefits. Participants reported less severe pain as well as improved mood, reduced anxiety, and a better overall quality of life, subjective factors that are equally as improvement in pain management. These outcomes highlight how addressing the emotional and mental challenges of chronic pain can make a meaningful difference.

While the therapy’s overall impact was described as modest, its benefits are significant given its safety and accessibility. The study’s findings point to this approach as a viable addition to existing treatments. It’s particularly appealing because it doesn’t involve medications, making it a safer option for those whose kidney function is compromised.

Researchers are now looking into ways to extend the positive effects of the training and make it more widely available to people on dialysis. With this study, there is new evidence that managing pain without drugs can be both effective and practical. It offers hope for a population that often faces significant barriers in achieving relief from chronic pain.

Sources:

Nonpharmacologic pain intervention provides benefits to people with dialysis-dependent kidney failure

Pain Coping Skills Training for Patients Receiving Hemodialysis: The HOPE Consortium Randomized Clinical Trial