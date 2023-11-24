New York Woman Accuses Actor Jamie Foxx of Sexual Assault In New Lawsuit

A spokesperson for Foxx has since said that the incident was entirely fabricated.

A New York woman has filed a lawsuit against actor Jamie Foxx, claiming that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan bar in 2015.

Foxx, for his part, has since said that the incident “never happened.”

According to CBS News, the lawsuit was filed earlier this week in a New York Supreme Court. It was lodged shortly before the expiration of the Empire State’s Adult Survivors Act, which created a “look-back window” for civil sex abuse claim.

In her complaint, the plaintiff—identified only by the pseudonym “Jane Doe”—said that she and a friend were seated next to Foxx at Catch NYC in 2015. The women asked Foxx for a photograph before taking several pictures with him.

Afterward, Foxx purportedly began complimenting Foxx’s “super model body,” telling her that she looked like actress Gabrielle Union.

However, Foxx then allegedly grabbed her by the arm, taking her to a “secluded area.” There, he placed his hands inside of her shirt and attempted to feel her breasts before moving toward her genitals.

“Foxx proceeded to slide his hands into Plaintiff’s pants and put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus,” the lawsuit claims.

When Doe’s friend discovered them, Foxx stopped, and the two women quickly left.

The alleged incident left Doe injured, “sick, sore, lame, and disabled,” with attorneys saying that Doe was forced to seek medical treatment amidst a period of “great conscious pain and suffering.”

Doe will, for instance, be “permanently be affected by the injuries and emotional distress she incurred as a result of the sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.”

“As a result of the heinous acts, negligence and gross negligence of the Defendants as aforesaid, Plaintiff suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, post-traumatic stress disorder and other physical and emotional damages,” the lawsuit adds.

A spokesperson for Foxx said that the incident “never happened,” noting that Doe filed a near-identical complaint against Foxx in 2020.

“In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn,” the spokesperson said. “That case was dismissed shortly thereafter.”

“The claims are no more viable today than they were then,” the spokesperson added. “We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

The restaurant and rooftop bar is also named as a defendant in the claim.

Doe is requesting a trial by jury, compensatory damages, and punitive damages.

Sources

Jamie Foxx accused of 2015 sexual assault at NYC rooftop lounge

Jamie Foxx Denies Sexual Assault Accusations In “Frivolous” Lawsuit – Update

Lawsuit accuses actor Jamie Foxx of New York City sexual assault in 2015