New York Man Charged in Hate Attacks

Tarek Bazrouk faces federal charges for repeatedly assaulting Jewish victims during protests.

A young man from New York City is facing serious legal trouble after being charged with federal hate crimes for attacking Jewish people during several protests. Over the course of nine months, Tarek Bazrouk reportedly performed hate attacks people because of their faith and assaulted them in three separate incidents. These weren’t random acts of violence. Each time, Bazrouk chose victims who were clearly showing support for the Jewish community, whether by wearing religious clothing or carrying Israeli flags.

The first assault happened in April 2024, outside the New York Stock Exchange during a protest tied to the Israel-Gaza war. Bazrouk was seen wearing a green headband like the ones worn by Hamas members. He lunged at a group of people and was arrested by police. But while being led to a police car, he kicked a Jewish college student in the stomach. That student was standing near others wearing kippahs and waving Israeli flags.

Eight months later, in December, Bazrouk struck again. This time, it was near a university campus in upper Manhattan. One of the victims, also a Jewish college student, was singing songs and wearing an Israeli flag around his shoulders. Bazrouk took a flag from the student’s brother and ran. When the two brothers followed him, Bazrouk hit the student in the face.

The third of the hate attacks happened just one month later in January 2025. Bazrouk found another protest and zeroed in on a man wearing an Israeli flag, a hat with the flag, and a Star of David necklace. Bazrouk tripped the man and then punched him in the nose after a brief confrontation.

Even though he was arrested after each attack, Bazrouk didn’t stop. Officials say his actions were driven by deep hatred toward Jews. When police searched his phone, they found troubling messages and videos. In his texts, Bazrouk called himself a “Jew hater,” insulted Jewish people, and said hateful things about women with Israeli stickers. He even told a friend he was happy to find out his family had ties to Hamas. His phone was also full of videos and messages supporting Hamas and Hizballah—two groups known for attacking Jewish communities.

Federal authorities are treating this hate attacks case seriously. They say that what Bazrouk did was more than violence—it was a threat to the freedom and safety of others based on their religion. Investigators from the FBI and the NYPD worked together to gather evidence and make sure Bazrouk was brought in.

The charges against him include three hate crime counts. Each one could lead to up to ten years in prison. That means Bazrouk is facing up to thirty years if convicted on all counts. Prosecutors say that while these crimes affected individual victims, they also sent a disturbing message to the broader community. People should be able to gather, speak, and practice their faith without being afraid of getting hurt.

The legal process is still ongoing, and while Bazrouk has been charged, he has not yet been found guilty in court. As in all cases, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Still, the government has made it clear that hate crimes like these won’t be ignored. Law enforcement officials are determined to send a message that attacking people for their faith will not be tolerated. They believe everyone deserves to live safely, without fear of being harmed just because of who they are or what they believe.

