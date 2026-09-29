New York Sues Polymarket Over Gambling Rules

New York sues Polymarket over alleged unlicensed gambling and state regulation.

New York has filed a lawsuit against prediction market company Polymarket, saying the platform is operating an unlicensed gambling business in the state. State officials are asking a judge to stop the company from operating in New York and are seeking financial penalties and payments to users who took part in the platform. The lawsuit, filed in state court on September 24, is part of a wider dispute over prediction markets and whether they should be treated as gambling businesses or financial markets. These online services allow people to buy and sell contracts based on the expected outcome of future events. Contracts can cover subjects such as elections, sports, weather, technology, and other events.

New York officials argue that Polymarket should have obtained a state gaming license before allowing residents to take part. The state has also brought similar legal actions against other prediction market companies. The lawsuits are part of a growing effort by states to determine how these services should operate within their borders. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state believes Polymarket’s activities violate state law and could expose residents, including minors, to gambling-related problems. State officials are seeking fines against the company as well as payments to users. The lawsuit will now move through the state court system, where the legal arguments can be examined.

Polymarket disagrees with New York’s position. Neal Kumar, the company’s chief legal officer, said the company intends to defend its users and fight the lawsuit. Polymarket has argued that prediction markets are different from traditional gambling because participants trade contracts with other customers rather than simply placing bets against a casino or bookmaker. The company and other prediction market platforms also point to federal oversight. The platforms maintain that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has authority over their activities and that individual states should not be able to impose their own gambling rules on the services.

The disagreement has created a legal conflict between state and federal authorities. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has opposed state efforts to regulate prediction markets, according to The Associated Press. The federal agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the latest lawsuit. Prediction markets have grown rapidly as online trading services have made it easier for people to buy and sell contracts tied to real-world events. Their growth has also brought increased attention from state officials who are examining whether the contracts function more like financial products or wagers.

New York’s lawsuit against Polymarket is one part of that larger debate. The state has previously taken legal action involving other prediction market companies, including Kalshi, as well as cryptocurrency businesses Coinbase and Gemini in cases involving similar questions about state authority and market activity.

The dispute could have broader effects depending on how courts address the competing claims. A decision involving Polymarket could affect how prediction market companies operate in New York and potentially influence similar legal fights in other states. For now, Polymarket continues to argue that its business falls under federal oversight rather than state gambling laws. New York officials maintain that the company needs state approval to operate within the state. The lawsuit will determine how those competing legal positions are treated under New York law.

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New York sues Polymarket, calling it unlicensed gambling

New York State Sues To Block Polymarket