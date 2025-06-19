Former NFL Player Files Discrimination, Retaliation Claims Against Kansas City Chiefs

Ramzee Robinson claims that a supervisor told him he had been fired for “attacking” another employee, yet refused to release surveillance camera footage or any other evidence of assault.

A former Kansas City Chiefs employee has filed a lawsuit against the franchise over claims of interference, racial discrimination, and unlawful retaliation.

According to USA Today, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of former NFL cornerback Ramzee Robinson, who worked as a front-office employee for the Chiefs for the past nine years. In his most recent position, Robinson held the title of director of player engagement.

In court documents, Robinson states that, about six days after working at Super Bowl 59, he was called to a manager’s office and told that he had engaged in “conduct detrimental the league.”

Robinson says that, during the meeting, his supervisor suggested that he had “attacked his white female co-worker, Melissa Weinz,” and that the incident had been captured on security cameras.

But Robinson claims that the Chiefs refused to show him the footage.

He was fired shortly afterward, in February 2025, and was replaced by the same employee he allegedly assaulted.

The Kansas City Chiefs have so far declined media requests for comment.

“We can’t comment because it’s an active legal matter,” said Brad Gee, the team’s VP of football communications. “But to be clear, the Chiefs do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We look forward to the facts of this case coming to light.”

Robinson’s lawsuit notes that he was often used as a “liaison to the players,” meaning that he was on-call for athletes “when they got in trouble, had family emergencies (death, injury, etc.), needed help with community engagement, or relocation.” He was also purportedly involved in crisis management, locker room management, and mentorship.

While Robinson was on-site and worked during Super Bowl 59, when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. But, six days after the game, he was told that he had been terminated.

Robinson believes that he was terminated, in part, due to his race. In his lawsuit, he provides the example of a former African-American employee who resigned after the Chiefs refused her request for a pay increase. Her replacement, a white woman, allegedly received a significantly higher salary upon hire.

The Athletic indicates that Robinson’s rate of pay was also likely below industry norms: his lawsuit states that he earned about $125,000 per year with the Chiefs, whereas comparable positions average closer to $170,000. Robinson appears to have been aware of the discrepancy and asked for a salary review or increase from the Chiefs’ president, Mark Donovan, who subsequently denied the request and explained that he had already been given multiple raises.

