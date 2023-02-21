Nursing Home Owner Steals Hurricane Ida Funds, According to DOJ

Justice Department claims resident evacuation money was pocketed by facility owner.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently filed a lawsuit against a nursing home owner, alleging that he lined his pockets with money meant for evacuating residents during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit claims that the owner, who has not been named, fraudulently collected evacuation money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and used it for personal expenses, rather than for the intended purpose of ensuring the safety of the home’s residents.

Hurricane Ida was a powerful storm that struck the Gulf Coast in 2009, causing widespread damage and displacement of residents. Many nursing homes in the affected areas were required to evacuate their residents during the storm. The owner of the facility in question allegedly submitted false claims for reimbursement, despite not carrying out essential duties.

The DOJ claims that the owner pocketed over $40,000 in evacuation money, using it for personal expenses such as mortgage payments and credit card bills. The lawsuit also alleges that the owner failed to provide adequate care for others during the storm, putting their well-being at risk.

This case highlights the importance of proper oversight and accountability for emergency funds, particularly in the wake of natural disasters. It is crucial that money intended for emergency relief and evacuation efforts is used for its intended purpose, rather than for personal gain. The DOJ’s lawsuit seeks to hold the nursing home owner accountable for his actions and recover the fraudulently obtained funds.

“The defendant’s alleged actions, in this case, were not only illegal but also put the safety and well-being of vulnerable residents at risk,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division in a statement. “The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable those who fraudulently seek, and misuse, disaster relief funds intended to help victims of natural disasters.”

This is not the first time that a nursing home owner has been accused of misusing emergency funds. In 2017, the owner of a nursing home in Texas was sentenced to prison for fraudulently collecting over $1 million in disaster relief funds following Hurricane Ike in 2008. The owner used the money for personal expenses, including buying a vacation home in the Dominican Republic.

It is important to note that this is a lawsuit, and the owner hasn’t been convicted of any crime yet. However, the DOJ has provided evidence and the case will be tried in court. It is also important to note that the nursing home industry, in general, is already under scrutiny for neglect and mistreatment of residents. Cases like these only add to the public’s mistrust of the industry and the need for stricter regulations and oversight.

The misuse of Hurricane Ida relief money is a serious matter that highlights the essentialness of holding fraudsters accountability for properly allocating emergency funds. The DOJ’s actions serve as a reminder that those who try to defraud the government will be held accountable for their actions.

