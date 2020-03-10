The Nursing Industry by the Numbers

Despite current predictions about the nursing industry, the future looks bright. The industry is predicted to be responsible for an increase in job positions with competitive salaries.

Have you ever thought about giving your all every moment on a job while achieving the highest level of fulfillment? Well then nursing, which is defined as “the collaborative or autonomous care of people of all backgrounds, ages, communities, and groups, whether they are healthy or sick,” will certainly meet your requirements.

This still female-dominated industry makes up 50% of the entire health workforce, with growing demand in countries such as Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. There are many different types of nurses in the healthcare industry, each catering to different needs.

The Decline in the Number of Nurses

Meanwhile, the salary range is determined by each nurse’s education and field of expertise. People in nursing are fairly satisfied with their status as statistics show that 61% of them will not consider assuming leadership roles.

As recognition is getting more significant, 77% of millennial nurses would prefer to be given national licensing.

Nevertheless, the industry is facing workforce shortages, as 44% of nurses are compelled to quit their jobs. The situation is even worse in cases where older nurses account for the majority of the workforce. Statistics show that approximately 73% of older nurses are close to retirement, which will cause a detrimental decline in the number of nurses within the next three years.

Hope for the Future

Despite current predictions about the nursing industry, the future looks bright. The industry is predicted to be responsible for an increase in job positions with competitive salaries. Furthermore, it is expected that technological advancements will ease the workload. Fret not, the technology will most likely be beneficial in this industry, but still, human beings are more receptive to the “human touch,” which brings about the need to retain nurses.

To deepen your understanding and interest in the nursing industry, click on the following infographic for more information.