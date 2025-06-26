Ohio Sues Insurer Over Unpaid Claims

Retired first responders left with unpaid medical bills after insurer fails.

A Texas company that sold health coverage to retired first responders is facing serious legal trouble in Ohio. The state says the business, Thin Blue Line Benefits Association, kept taking money from retired police and firefighters while refusing to pay their medical bills. Now, many of those retirees are stuck with massive healthcare debt, leading the state to file suit for unpaid claims.

Ohio officials filed a lawsuit in Franklin County court, asking a judge to stop the company from doing any more business in the state. They say Thin Blue Line was never even licensed to sell insurance in Ohio. Despite that, the company promoted itself as a safety net for first responders who weren’t yet eligible for Medicare. Thousands of people signed up, expecting help with healthcare costs for themselves and their families when, in reality, all they were met with was unpaid claims.

Instead, by late 2024, the company reportedly stopped paying claims. Some customers now face unpaid bills as high as $100,000 or more. At least one retired firefighter has over 40 medical claims that haven’t been paid, totaling over $300,000. Another customer, the spouse of a retired officer, received a large bill for surgery after Thin Blue Line failed to cover the cost. Complaints have been piling up with the Ohio Attorney General and the Department of Insurance.

In its promotional materials, the company said its members could use doctors and services connected to Cigna. But a third-party company that managed those claims cut ties with Thin Blue Line in late 2024, citing non-payment and failed promises. Since then, many members have been left to cover bills themselves or risk delaying care.

Court documents show the company had a marketing partnership with the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police, which helped spread the word about the insurance. That partnership has since ended. The FOP says it first started hearing complaints in late 2024 and cut ties with the company in May of this year. FOP President Jay McDonald said they support the lawsuit and hope the matter is resolved so members can get the help they need.

Thin Blue Line told the state in response to a subpoena that it planned to stop offering its insurance plans and leave the market. But state officials say the company is still advertising online and still taking money from customers.

Ohio’s lawsuit says the company not only left people with high medical bills due to unpaid claims, but also never registered with the Secretary of State and never got approval to sell insurance. The state wants the court to ban the company from doing business and to stop what it calls unfair and misleading practices. No hearing date has been announced yet.

Efforts to reach the company for comment have failed. The email on its website no longer works, and the phone number leads to a call center that could not give contact details for company leaders.

The Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund is now working to help affected members find other options. They’ve warned retirees not to drop their Thin Blue Line plans without getting approval for a special enrollment period, which is needed to switch plans without a gap in coverage.

The Attorney General’s office continues to investigate, and anyone affected is encouraged to file a complaint either through the state’s website or directly with the Insurance Department.

Retired officers and firefighters trusted this company with their health coverage. Now, many are left with high medical bills and no answers. The state says it’s working to hold Thin Blue Line accountable and protect those who served.

