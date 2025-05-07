Older Vehicles Put Teen Drivers at Risk

Older cars without safety features raise fatal crash risks for teenagers.

Most parents get a little nervous when their teenager starts driving, and for good reason. Car crashes are the number one cause of death for teens in the U.S. It’s not just inexperience that makes them more likely to crash—it’s also the kind of car they’re driving. A recent study looked at crash data from over five years and found that the age of the car and whether it had certain safety features played a big role in whether a driver survived a fatal crash. Teens who drove older vehicles were much more likely to die than those in newer ones. Cars that were over 15 years old had the worst outcomes, while newer cars—those five years old or less—offered the most protection.

The study compared teens to middle-aged drivers and found that teens were more likely to be behind the wheel of very old cars, often with no modern safety features like lane-keeping assist or crash avoidance systems. These features may seem like a luxury, but the numbers tell a different story. For every safety feature built into a car, the risk of dying in a fatal crash dropped by 6%. That may not sound like much, but when you add up multiple features, it makes a real difference. Newer cars tend to have more of these tools, and they’re helping drivers—especially less experienced ones—avoid deadly mistakes.

It’s easy to understand how this happens. When a teen gets their license, many families hand down older vehicles instead of buying something new. It’s cheaper, and parents might think the smaller investment is better while their teen is still learning. But older cars are not just missing bells and whistles—they often lack basic safety updates that have become standard in newer models. On top of that, they’re more likely to break down or have problems that make driving even more dangerous. For teens who are already more likely to make errors, every little bit of help counts.

There’s also the matter of who makes the decision. Parents are usually the ones who choose the vehicle their teen drives. That means they have a lot of power to keep their teen safer. Doctors and safety experts are encouraging families to think twice before giving teens old hand-me-down cars. While not every family can afford a brand-new car, there are lists of safe, affordable used cars available from groups like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Even if a newer car isn’t possible, making sure the old one is in top condition can help.

Driving safety goes beyond just the car itself. Teens also need strong habits behind the wheel—like wearing seat belts, staying off their phones, and limiting the number of passengers. But the car’s condition matters more than many parents realize. The study pointed out that the first few months after a teen starts driving alone are the most dangerous. That’s when they need the most help from their vehicle. Choosing a safer car could be the difference between a near miss and a deadly crash.

Families often get excited when a teen earns their license. It feels like a big step toward adulthood. But with that milestone comes serious risk. The type of car teens drive can either protect them or put them in danger. With so many new cars offering better safety features and crash protection than older vehicles, giving teens access to updated options could save lives. Even when money is tight, staying informed about car safety and keeping older cars well-maintained can go a long way in keeping young drivers safe on the road.

