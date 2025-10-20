Swiss Shoemaker On Sued for “Squeaky,” “Embarrassing” Shoes

One of the consumers cited in the complaint said that she is “no longer able to use her shoes as intended due to the embarrassment and annoyance.”

On, a company that manufacturers athletic shoes, is facing an unusual lawsuit claiming that its footwear makes a “noisy and embarrassing squeak” that leaves consumers reluctant to use their sneakers for their intended purpose.

According to the BBC, On’s “CloudTec” sneakers typically retail for around $200.

Unlike other types of footwear, the CloudTec has holes in the sole that are supposed to make joggers and athletes feel like they’re “running on clouds.” Instead, attorneys allege, the shoe’s design has been a source of recurring trouble, particularly for health care professionals and other people who wear their CloudTec sneakers throughout the day.

Eleven different On products using the CloudTec design have been named in the lawsuit.

“After approximately three months of using his shoes, the plaintiff noticed a squeaking with every step that he has been unable to stop. Plaintiff cannot walk and run in his Cloud Monsters without experiencing a squeak with each step,” the lawsuit says.

“In purchasing his shoes, the plaintiff relied on the Defendant’s representations and omissions, including failure to disclose the immense squeaking associated with the shoes,” complaint states. “But for [these] omissions, plaintiff would not have paid as much for his shoes as he did, or would not have purchased them at all.”

The lawsuit makes a simple observation: if anyone had known that CloudTec shoes made as much noise as they apparently do, few consumers would likely have made the purchase.

“No reasonable consumer would purchase Defendant’s shoes—or pay as much for them as they did—knowing each steps creates an audible and noticeable squeak,” the lawsuit alleges.

Filed earlier this month in an Oregon-based federal court, the proposed class-action lawsuit suggests that CloudTec sneakers are essentially “unwearable” without “significant DIY modifications.” Some customers who were unhappy with their purchase asked for refunds, but most were denied.

The lawsuit concedes that, while the consumers’ complaints may seem trivial, On has been uncooperative and refused to refund, reimburse, or other remedy the problem.

Attorneys now say that On, the shoes’ Switzerland-based manufacturer, could have taken steps to mitigate consumer complaints; it could have, for instance, “fixed the design, and/or offered to fix the shoes or [given] consumers their money back but [it] did none of those things.”

One of the consumers cited in the complaint said that she is “no longer able to use her shoes as intended due to the embarrassment and annoyance.”

“Consumers have reported being left in the lurches as Defendant has categorized the squeaking as normal wear and tear,” the lawsuit says. “[…] There is no easy fix.”

The plaintiffs say that have suffered an “ascertainable loss” due to On’s allegedly fraudulent business practices and its employment of a “deceptive marketing scheme.” Together, they are seeking “compensatory, statutory, and punitive damages,” as well as refunds for their shoes.

