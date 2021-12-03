One Jackson Person Dead After Crash on U.S. 49

The sooner your case is filed, the more time we have to prepare to higher your chances for legit compensation.

According to WLBT, a Rankin County Coroner has confirmed that a multi-car crash has killed one person in Florence County. The incident took place across U.S. 49 and the victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The person then passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Law enforcement agencies have reported to the scene and confirmed that a sports utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Tractor-trailers are more dangerous than other auto accidents. Here is what you can do to be prepared during this unfortunate incident. Since tractor-trailers are bigger than most commercial vehicles, they are going to cause more damage when they collide or are collided with. These kinds of accidents usually result in one-sided damage along with severe damage or even death. Furthermore, tractor-trailers transport items and objects that traditional vehicles cannot carry.

Impact to these transported items can result in:

Damage to the items

Damage to oncoming traffic

Road debris which may cause additional damage

Injury to other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians

Regardless of your type of truck accident, you should contact an attorney. In the unfortunate event that semi-truck accidents occur in the Jackson area, drivers are recommended to do the following:

Seek medical care if you or the other driver are injured

Document the truck and cargo damage for both vehicles

Contact law enforcement and wait for patrols to arrive

Upon their arrival, maintain a professional demeanor

Contact a Jackson Mississippi truck accident lawyer to help defend your rights.

