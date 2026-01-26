Oregon Home Care Fraud Charges Filed

Federal charges allege forced labor and health care fraud at care home.

Federal prosecutors have filed new charges against an Oregon home care mother and daughter team accused of forcing vulnerable people to work without pay while also taking money from public health programs. The case centers on an adult foster care home in Tigard and highlights how labor abuse and health care fraud can overlap behind closed doors.

According to court records involving the Oregon home care duo, a grand jury returned a new indictment against Marie Gertrude Jean Valmont, age 67, and her daughter, Yolandita Marie Andre, age 31. The charges include conspiracy to commit health care fraud and forced labor. Prosecutors allege the pair controlled and exploited three victims, one of whom was a minor, by making them work long hours as caregivers for little or no pay. The alleged conduct took place at Velida’s Home Care, a foster care home owned and operated by the defendants.

The indictment claims the victims were recruited from Haiti with promises of stable jobs and a safe place to live in the United States. After arriving in September 2023, the individuals were allegedly put to work immediately under harsh conditions. Prosecutors say Valmont took possession of the victims’ immigration documents and tightly controlled their daily lives. By limiting freedom of movement and access to paperwork, the defendants allegedly created a situation where the victims felt unable to leave or seek help.

While the victims were working as caregivers, the indictment alleges the defendants were also submitting false claims to state and federal health programs. According to prosecutors, Valmont and Andre requested special Medicaid payments that are meant to cover extra care hours for residents with high needs. Instead of using those funds to properly pay workers, the defendants allegedly kept most of the money while the victims received little or nothing for their labor. Authorities also claim false statements were made about where the victims lived and how much care was being provided.

The indictment further alleges that Andre claimed under oath that she served as her mother’s paid caregiver, even during times when she was not present or when Valmont was working as a caregiver herself. At the same time, Valmont is accused of falsely claiming she was disabled to support these payments. Prosecutors say these statements were used to secure public funds under false pretenses.

The situation reportedly came to light when the minor victim spoke with a medical professional in the summer of 2024. That disclosure prompted an investigation by Oregon authorities, which later involved federal law enforcement. Investigators with the FBI worked alongside the Tigard Police Department to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

If convicted, the potential penalties are severe. Forced labor and conspiracy to commit health care fraud each carry possible prison sentences of up to 20 years per count. Forced labor convictions also require mandatory restitution to victims. Making false statements related to health care fraud can result in additional prison time of up to five years per count. Prosecutors have emphasized that these penalties reflect the seriousness of exploiting both people and public benefit programs.

Federal officials have stressed that this Oregon home care case is still in the pretrial stage. An indictment is a formal accusation, not proof of guilt. Both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Still, the charges reflect a growing focus by federal agencies on crimes that combine human trafficking, labor abuse, and fraud involving government health programs.

The Justice Department continues to urge the public to report suspected human trafficking or forced labor. Tips can be made through the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which operates around the clock. Officials note that cases like this often come to light only when someone outside the situation recognizes warning signs and speaks up.

This case serves as a reminder that abuse can occur in settings that appear legitimate on the surface, including licensed care homes. Authorities say ongoing vigilance by medical professionals, neighbors, and community members plays an important role in uncovering harm and protecting vulnerable individuals.

