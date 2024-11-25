Former Inmate Sues Oregon Department of Corrections Over Sex Abuse Claims

A former inmate has filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Corrections, claiming that he was sexually abused by a prison doctor while serving time at Deer Ridge Correctional Institute.

According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle¸ the lawsuit was filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court in Portland. The plaintiff, James Watkins, was released from Deer Ridge earlier this month. Attorneys for Watkins say that their client was subjected to repeated incidences of sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation by Dr. Leland Beamer, the chief medical officer for the prison.

Beamer allegedly abused Watkins during medical appointments, and claims that other prison managers who knew, or should have known, about the abuse never acted on reports or attempted to investigate complaints.

“This lawsuit aims to expose the systemic failures that allow such atrocities to continue and to bring justice to those who have suffered,” said Elisabeth Claus, an attorney representing Watkins in the claim.

Beamer would, for instance, make “uncomfortable personal remarks and engaged in inappropriate touching” of Watkins. The “inappropriate touching” included instances of groping, an unwanted slap to Watkins’ buttocks, and a highly intrusive—and entirely unscheduled—prostate examination, during which Beamer inserted his fingers into Watkin’s rectum despite the inmate’s objections.

“Defendant Beamer’s unwanted act of slapping plaintiff Watkins on his bare buttocks was against plaintiff Watkins’ will and made Watkins feel sexually violated,” the lawsuit alleges.

Attorneys for Watkins say that the state has known about similar problems in its corrections system for years, yet has largely failed to act on information and complaints received.

“The Oregon Department of Corrections has been on notice for years about its systemic problem of sexual abuse and exploitation of inmates by prison staff,” said attorney Alicia LeDuc Montgomery, who is representing Watkins. “In this case, the abuse was not only abhorrent but occurred while our client was seeking treatment for serious medical conditions, turning a moment of vulnerability into one of profound violation. Federal courts are clear: Sexual predation by government employees is not part of anyone’s prison sentence. We will hold the perpetrators and ODOC leadership accountable for their callous disregard of inmate safety and dignity.”

Amber Campbell, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Corrections, said that the agency has a “zero-tolerance” policy for sexual abuse and harassment.

“While we cannot comment on specific details of the pending litigation, we are committed to addressing all allegations that arise and to upholding our obligations to those in our custody,” Campbell told the Capital Chronicle in an email statement.

