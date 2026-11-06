The Out-of-State Driver’s Guide to Clearing a Michigan License Hold

When you approach the process strategically, with strong documentation and a clear understanding of what the hearing officer expects, you can remove the hold and move forward.

When Michigan revokes your driver’s license for multiple OWI convictions, that revocation does not simply expire with time.

The “Ghost” of a Michigan Revocation

For many drivers, a past Michigan OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) conviction doesn’t stay in Michigan. It follows you. You move, rebuild your life, and apply for a license in a new state—only to find your application blocked. The reason is a Michigan “hold” tied to a prior revocation from an old DUI.

This hold can feel like a legal ghost. It lingers quietly until you try to move forward. The good news is that you can clear it. Michigan provides a formal process for removing the hold and restoring your ability to drive legally in another state. This guide walks through how that process works and what it takes to succeed.

Why Your New State Won’t Issue You a License (The Hold)

When Michigan revokes your driver’s license for multiple OWI convictions, that revocation does not simply expire with time. Instead, it remains in place indefinitely until you take action.

Michigan reports revocations to the National Driver Register, a nationwide database that tracks serious driving violations. Most states check this system before issuing or renewing a license. If Michigan has placed a hold on your record, your new state will see it and deny your application.

Michigan also shares driver information with other states through interstate data-sharing agreements, which means your new state will honor Michigan’s revocation regardless of where you now live.

Importantly, the revocation does not end on its own. You must win a formal clearance appeal to have the hold removed.

Eligibility: Knowing When to Apply

Before you can apply for a clearance, you must complete a mandatory waiting period. This period depends on your prior OWI history:

Two OWI convictions within seven years: You must wait at least one year from the date of revocation. In practice, nobody has a realistic chance of winning for the better part of three years.

You must wait at least one year from the date of revocation. In practice, nobody has a realistic chance of winning for the better part of three years. Three OWI convictions within ten years: You must wait at least five years from the date of revocation.

Meeting the minimum time requirement is only the starting point. Michigan expects applicants to demonstrate real, lasting abstinence from alcohol and drugs. In most cases, a genuine period of sobriety, typically at least 18 months, must be proven to win.

If you apply too early or without sufficient sobriety, the appeal will fail.

Evidence Required for a Clearance

Michigan requires “clear and convincing evidence” that your alcohol or substance use problem is under control and likely to remain under control. By law, anyone convicted of 2 DUIs within 7 years, or 3 DUIs within 10 years, is legally categorized as a “habitual alcohol offender.” The law then automatically creates a presumption that every such person has an alcohol and/or substance abuse problem.

This is a high standard, and your documentation must support it from every angle.

To prove that your legally presumed problem is “under control,” you must demonstrate a period of abstinence from alcohol and drugs, including and especially recreational marijuana. To prove that it is “likely to remain under control,” you must show that you have both the tools and the commitment to remain clean and sober for good.

Key evidence includes:

Substance Use Evaluation: A licensed clinician completes this evaluation, assessing your substance use history, diagnosis, and prognosis for continued sobriety.

A licensed clinician completes this evaluation, assessing your substance use history, diagnosis, and prognosis for continued sobriety. Proof of Abstinence: You must show a “legally sufficient” period of complete abstinence from alcohol and controlled substances. Exactly how long depends on the facts of your case.

You must show a “legally sufficient” period of complete abstinence from alcohol and controlled substances. Exactly how long depends on the facts of your case. Letters of Support: Michigan recommends three to six notarized letters from people who can speak directly to your sobriety and the changes you’ve made in your life.

Michigan recommends three to six notarized letters from people who can speak directly to your sobriety and the changes you’ve made in your life. 12-Panel Urine Drug Screen: The test must be lab-verified and include integrity variables (such as creatinine levels) to confirm validity.

Each piece of evidence must align with the others. Even small inconsistencies can undermine your case.

Navigating the Virtual Hearing Process

Clearance appeals are handled by the Michigan Office of Hearings and Administrative Oversight (OHAO). All hearings are conducted entirely by video.

You do not need to travel to Michigan. Instead, the entire process, including the meeting with the lawyer and the substance use evaluator (except the urine screen, which requires you to provide a sample at a local lab or medical facility), can be done virtually. Once everything has been filed and a hearing date set, you’ll attend that by video, where the assigned hearing officer reviews your file and asks detailed questions about your history and recovery.

Expect questions about:

Your past alcohol or substance use

The circumstances of your convictions

Your decision to become sober

The steps you’ve taken to maintain sobriety

If the hearing officer finds your evidence credible and consistent, they will grant a clearance. This removes Michigan’s hold and allows your new state to issue a full license.

Common Pitfalls That Lead to Denial

Many otherwise eligible applicants are denied due to avoidable mistakes. The most common issues include:

Inconsistency: Differences between your evaluation, support letters, and testimony can raise red flags.

Differences between your evaluation, support letters, and testimony can raise red flags. Poorly Drafted Letters: Generic character references are not enough. Letters must focus on your sobriety and lifestyle changes.

Generic character references are not enough. Letters must focus on your sobriety and lifestyle changes. Incomplete or Invalid Testing: Drug screens that lack integrity variables or rely on basic “dip-stick” methods will not meet Michigan’s standards.

Drug screens that lack integrity variables or rely on basic “dip-stick” methods will not meet Michigan’s standards. Active Legal Issues: Pending charges, being on probation or parole, or living in a sober house can disqualify that time from counting toward your sobriety clock. Michigan’s “controlled environment” doctrine holds that sobriety earned under legal supervision or in a structured living situation does not demonstrate the same voluntary commitment Michigan requires.

A denial typically means you’ll have to wait another year before you can reapply.

Reclaiming Your Independence

Clearing a Michigan license hold is not as simple as a form submission. It is a detailed, evidence-driven process that requires preparation and consistency. Michigan wants proof that your past issues are behind you and that your sobriety is stable.

When you approach the process strategically, with strong documentation and a clear understanding of what the hearing officer expects, you can remove the hold and move forward.

For many drivers, that outcome means more than just a license. It restores independence, mobility, and the ability to fully participate in daily life again.