A Parents’ Guide for Preparing Teen Drivers for Steps to Take After an Accident

The most common cause of driving-related accidents involving teenagers is inexperience.

Car accidents are common, and they are a significant part of life. No one is immune to the pain, fears, and risks associated with them. The good thing is that you can take some critical steps to help your teen be prepared for future car accidents. Your teen will thank you in the years to come.

Common Causes of Car Accidents for Teenagers

Car accidents are one of the leading causes of death for teenagers. A parent needs to understand why driving is so dangerous for this age group. These three issues account for most driving-related accidents:

Inexperience

The most common cause of driving-related accidents involving teenagers is inexperience. Teenagers learn to drive on the roadways of their hometowns, in the backyards of their homes, or at the local parking lot. These are not safe enough for your teen to be on by themselves. They do not have room to practice handling the car nor space to test their control over it.

Distractions

The average teenager has no experience with the risks of distractions while driving. They are unprepared for the dangers of phones, texting, music, and other things that may distract their attention from the road. Parents need to stress these risks to their teenagers.

Speed

Speed is an issue for many teen drivers because it is exciting to drive fast. Teenagers get excited about driving fast because it feels exhilarating and fun. However, it is not safe to drive at high speeds.

Steps to Take After an Accident

After a car accident, you will want to ask your teen to take the following steps:

Step 1 – Report The Accident

Your teen needs to report the accident. The police will want to know what happened and how it happened. The police will interview witnesses and conduct the appropriate tests to determine if your teen was at fault.

Step 2 – Know the Facts

Your teen needs to know the facts. They need to understand that they were in a car accident, how it happened, what caused it, and who was involved. They need to know where they are at that moment and how much money they need as compensation for their injuries.

Step 3- File a Claim

Your teen needs to file a claim with their car insurance company. The insurance adjuster from their insurer can do this. If no insurance adjuster appears, your teen needs to find a personal injury attorney who will help them with the claim.

Tips your Teen Should Know When Driving

Safety First

Your teen needs to start off driving safely. It is not worth it to get a speeding ticket, have an accident, or cause any other kind of distress when they are just starting on the road. They will become a better driver if they learn what it is like to be safe on the road.

Act Responsibly

Your teen needs to know that they are responsible for their actions and lives. If they get into an accident and someone else is hurt, they need to take responsibility for their actions. As a parent, you can help them by encouraging them to make this decision. They need to be held responsible for their actions, no matter how much they feel they are in the right. They must accept that their actions were responsible for the accident.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Your teen needs to be aware of the people, animals, and things around them while driving. If they do not obey the laws that are associated with the road, they will not have any legal defenses if they get into an accident.

Get your teen involved in the steps that help you deal with car accidents. These steps will allow them to be prepared for any accident they may be in. If they are ready, they will be prepared to make the best decision for their future. However, for a free consultation regarding teen accidents, you can contact Levinson Law Group Accident Attorneys.