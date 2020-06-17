Parents of Murderer Who Dismembered Body Sentenced

Parents of murderer helped him cover up the crime, according to the judge.

Jared Chance, 30, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was sentenced to a minimum of 100 years behind bars last October for the death and dismembering of Ashley Young, 31, of Kalamazoo. Now, Chance’s parents have also been handed down sentences for their roles in helping him dispose of Young’s body parts and attempting to cover up the crime.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Denenfeld sentenced 65-year-old Barbara Chance to 45 days for perjury and for being an accessory after the fact. James Chance, 78, a retired Rock Island, Illinois, police officer, was sentenced to 30 days for being an accessory after the fact.

“Each of you must serve some jail time in this case,” Denenfeld said, who added on one year of probation after they’re released.

Young’s torso was found in the basement of Jared Chance’s Grand Rapids rental home. Other parts were never located. Prosecutors believe Chance may have shot Young in the head with his .22-caliber revolver. However the weapon and the victim’s head have not been recovered.

At Chance’s trial, a bartender at Mulligan’s Pub testified that Young showed no signs of distress while visiting the bar with Chance the night of her murder. Surveillance footage showed the two visiting Miss Tracy’s party store that night as well.

Chance later returned to the store by himself and receipts showed he bought beer with a credit card but paid cash for ammonia. He also disposed of items in the garbage can at the party store.

At Chance’s sentencing, Judge Mark Trusock indicated he purposely went above and beyond what was required by law. “This is without question the worst case that I have ever been involved with,” he said. “What you did and what I saw in photographs was reprehensible and heinous.”

The judge added, “You sir, in my mind, are a very evil individual. You are clearly a monster without any conscience whatsoever. You are someone who is a danger to society and should never be allowed free.”

Young’s family members and friends were also given time to confront Chance in court.

“You had no right to take her from me,” her mother, Kristine Young, said. “Jared Chance I hate you. I want to rip you from limb from limb and discard you, just like you did to Ashley. You threw her out like trash and she was your friend. Why?”

“You are a monster, a coward. Ashley deserved better than this,” Young’s best friend, Samantha Hunt said. “I’ll spend the rest of my life hating you.”

Police said James and Barbara Chance picked up their son and drove him thirty miles to their Holland home, along with boxes of body parts, a saw, and cleaning products. The saw was later found under the couple’s couch.

