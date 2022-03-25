Passenger Car Drivers Have a Role in Truck Accident Safety, Too

All drivers share the responsibility to be careful on the roads, not just truck drivers.

WGN9 – In Laporte County, one person was killed after a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 94. The accident was identified as a rollover, which happened in the early morning when a red Dodge Ram rolled over to the far-right lane. According to the Indiana State Police Department, the driver exited his vehicle and was standing away from the vehicle when he was struck by a white van.

After hitting the truck, the van spun directly into the path of the semi-trailer. Police say that the semi then struck the passenger side of the van. The fourth vehicle saw the collision take place and drove away to avoid the collision. However, the driver spun out and lost control, hit a median wall, and then hit the trailer of the semi. The passenger in the van was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second passenger was critically injured and the third passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the original crash was not injured.

The roadway was closed for 4.5 hours for investigation and cleanup.

What to do if you’re involved in a truck accident

Drivers in the State of Indiana need to take extra precautions when on the road during the winter months. If you or someone you know suffers from an accident in Indianapolis or its surrounding areas, our law firm suggests doing the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Document the scene with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

Make sure you are not severely injured.

Check on the truck driver and share contact information.

Obtain their tag if they attempt to leave the scene.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care and law enforcement assistance.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact an Indianapolis Truck Driver Attorney

Because of these weather conditions, it is imperative for drivers in Indianapolis and the surrounding areas to seek legal counsel in the case of unfortunate accidents. We can help you seek the legal help you and your family may need in times of adversity. Browse our website today and find an attorney to represent your case and freedom!

Contact our leading online service today! Our top-ranked search engine is ready to find you an attorney who can bring you and your family the compensation you deserve. Life is precious and we are here to handle the curveballs it throws your way! Whether you or a loved one have suffered an injury due to a truck collision, our company is ready to find you someone who will fight for you and protect the Indianapolis area.