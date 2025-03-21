Pet Food Lawsuit Filed Over Bird Flu Contamination

Oregon man sues Wild Coast Pet Foods after his cat dies from bird flu.

In Oregon, a man has filed a lawsuit against Wild Coast Pet Foods, claiming that their raw pet food caused the death of his beloved cat, Kira. The lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County on March 18, states that the pet food, which contained raw chicken, was contaminated with the H5N1 bird flu virus. The cat, who had been healthy and active, became ill in early February and tested positive for bird flu. Despite several attempts at treatment, Kira’s health continued to deteriorate, and she was eventually euthanized at the age of four.

Tim Hanson, the owner of Kira, expressed his heartbreak over the loss of his pet. He had fed Kira raw pet food from Wild Coast for some time, believing in the health benefits of raw food for cats. Hanson said that Kira, a lively cat, had always been full of energy and happiness before becoming suddenly ill. In early February, Kira stopped eating, and Hanson immediately took her to the vet, but the cause of her sickness wasn’t clear at first. The next day, Kira’s brother, who had also been eating the same food, showed similar symptoms and also stopped eating. The vet recommended testing for avian flu, and soon after, Kira tested positive for bird flu.

The lawsuit claims that Wild Coast Pet Foods did not adequately warn consumers about the risks associated with their raw chicken products. According to Hanson, the company misled customers by marketing their food as healthy and safe, despite the raw chicken being a known carrier of the bird flu virus. Hanson alleges that if he had been aware of the risks, he would have never purchased the product for his pets.

On March 1, almost a month after Kira’s diagnosis, Wild Coast issued a voluntary recall of several raw food products, urging pet owners to monitor their animals for symptoms of bird flu, including fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and difficulty breathing. The lawsuit demands $7,951.51 in damages, which includes the cost of veterinary bills, the pet food, and legal fees.

The case highlights the risks associated with feeding pets raw food, especially when it comes to poultry products that can carry serious diseases like bird flu. Pet owners are urged to exercise caution when selecting pet food, particularly when it contains raw meat, and to stay informed about any recalls or safety guidelines issued by the FDA. The lawsuit also raises concerns about the need for transparency in food labeling and the responsibility of companies to inform consumers about potential health risks.

Hanson’s loss has left a lasting impact, as he notes that the atmosphere in his home has dramatically changed. Kira’s brother, who had also shown symptoms but did not test positive for bird flu, has recovered, but Hanson says the entire household is grieving. The experience has led him to vow never to feed raw pet food to his cats again.

As this lawsuit moves forward, it serves as a reminder for all pet owners to be diligent about the food they provide for their animals. It also raises awareness about the potential dangers of raw food products, particularly those containing chicken, and the importance of clear, honest communication from pet food companies to protect the health and safety of pets and their owners.

