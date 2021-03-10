A Plaintiff’s Introduction to Product Liability Claims

Whenever a product is out for sale, it is the responsibility of the manufacturer and the brand to disclose all the hazards, warnings, risks, and disclaimers related to the product.

As consumers, we enjoy certain rights over products and services. If we choose to use a product anticipating a certain experience – often due to the company’s own advertising – and instead we end up injured, we have the right to hold the company responsible for those injuries.

Product liability claims are one such instance in which we can claim the injury or loss we bear because of a product or a service. With assistance from a qualified personal injury attorney in Minnesota, the manufacturer or supplier will be held liable for the defective product or services that caused damage, including injury or the loss of a loved one.

Why Product Liability Claims in Minnesota Occur

Minnesota product liability lawyers come across many injuries and damages caused by defective products and services. These incidents often take place due to either negligence of the supplier or irrelevant testing of the product by the manufacturer.

The most crucial factor to consider while designing a product is how it will work when correctly assembled and used. Unfortunately, companies sometimes cut corners to save costs; this may lead to the creation of defective products. There can be other flaws during the manufacturing process itself if the company producing the product doesn’t follow the proper schematics or safety procedures. And, in some cases, the issue arises when the brand itself launches the product without providing proper warnings or disclaimers. This may lead to devastating consequences to consumers resulting in severe injuries or even loss of property or life.

Types of Product Liability Claims

In the case of a defective product, you can file litigation to claim compensation for the loss incurred. Here’s more on the three types of product defects on which you can file a claim.

Design defect

If a product is not designed properly and may harm users as a result, this is a design defect. For example, let’s say a company that designs helmets for bicycles does not properly position the padding in its helmet. A little negligence in this case may cause serious harm or death to a user who falls off their bike. You can prove this defect if the product is used as intended; if a better and safer product exists; and/or if you have suffered to a great extent because of the design.

Manufacturing defect

Even if the design of the product seems safe, there may be manufacturing defects in the product. A manufacturing defect may arise in a single product or in a whole batch. This defect may also cause injuries, loss of life, and property damage to the customers and their belongings. In manufacturing defect personal injury cases, you may name the manufacturer of the product as a responsible party.

Marketing defect

Whenever a product is out for sale, it is the responsibility of the manufacturer and the brand to disclose all the hazards, warnings, risks, and disclaimers related to the product. Occasionally, the company or brand misses out on a crucial component of the product marketing. This can cause damages and injuries to the consumers. If there is found to be negligence on the part of the product’s marketing department, the consumer has every right to claim financial compensation for their damages.

Working with a Minnesota Product Liability Law Firm

When you choose a personal injury law firm in Minnesota, you want to be sure your attorney(s) are experienced in product liability cases. The company you’re going up against may have an impressive legal counsel, so your lawyer should match the skills of their team and be ready to take your case to court if the company refuses to settle.

Sieben Edmunds Miller’s personal injury lawyers for product liability in Minnesota act as great advocates for our clients and aren’t afraid of the big companies and manufacturers. We won’t back down until you receive the compensation you deserve.