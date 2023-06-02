Former Playboy Model Accuses Bill Cosby of Sexual Assault

Former Playboy model Victoria Valentino claims that Cosby incapacitated her with “pills” after a dinner meeting in 1969.

A former Playboy model has filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby, alleging that the disgraced entertainer sexually assaulted her in the late 1960s.

According to CNN, plaintiff Victoria Valentino claims that, shortly after she and a friend met Cosby for dinner in 1969, the comedian gave her “pills” and invited her to his home.

“After ingesting the pill, Plaintiff’s head began nodding and she struggled to keep her head up and stay awake,” the lawsuit says. “Plaintiff felt nauseated, and her head was spinning. She stated, ‘I want to go home now.’”

The lawsuit, writes CNN, includes a “graphic” description of the alleged assault.

“Plaintiff was incapable of consent by reason of being drugged by Cosby and physically helpless,” the complaint claims.

Valentino’s lawsuit was filed under a recently-enacted California state law.

The lawsuit provides a three-year window for residents to file sexual assault-related claims, even if their complaint would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

Valentino is seeking general compensatory damages, special damages, and punitive damages, as well as reimbursement for court fees and legal expenses.

Andrew Wyatt, a representative for Cosby, told CNN that it is “deeply disturbing and disappointing that our lawmakers would push forward these ‘Look Back Windows,’ which are a sheer violation of all Americans’ Constitutional Rights.”

“Statutes of Limitations reside in The Constitution, in order to protect those who are victims of a crime and to protect those that are accused of a crime,” Wyatt said. “Unfortunately, these ‘Look Back Windows’ are brought to life because our political figures are being driven by click-baiters, likes and followers, in order to excel in their political aspirations.”

[writer’s note: capitalization unchanged from source material]

Wyatt further alleged that Valentino’s assertions were made “without any proof or facts,” and claims that there are “inconsistencies in her many statements.”

However, Valentino insists that the alleged sexual assault was life-altering, having affected her personal development and her family dynamic.

“It’s not about money, it’s about accountability,” Valentino told The Washington Post in an interview. “Rape steals something from you that cannot be repaired or restored.”

“The trauma he inflicted upon me affects not only me, but my children and grandchildren. By breaking my silence and speaking my truth, I hope this serves as my legacy to my family, and shows those survivors who have yet to find their voices, that hope and healing are possible,” Valentino said in a statement.

