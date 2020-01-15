Police Commissioner Details Robberies in Warren

Warren, Michigan, has seen it’s fair share of robberies in recent months.

Warren Police explained that 26-year-old Raymond Whatley Jr. was in prison for years for numerous armed robberies he committed in 2013 and was paroled last August. He was only free for four months when he committed an additional seven armed robberies in and around metro Detroit.

“Obviously, he wasn’t rehabilitated,” Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. He added that the suspect is expected to be charged in at least two armed robberies, including one at a Family Dollar store and one at Check ‘n Go in Warren. Dwyer also believes Whatley robbed Family Dollar stores in Detroit and Pontiac and Check ‘n Gos St. Clair Shores, Taylor, and Sterling Heights between a three-week span from December 12 to January 2. Dwyer said police believe Whatley robbed a location that he had hit previously in 2013. The suspect was arrested without incident at an apartment in Westland. He said a gun was used in each incident, but no one was hurt, and between $300 to $1,500 were taken. The crimes occurred during the day.

At the time of Whatley’s arrest, authorities recovered evidence that tied him to the robberies for which he is being charged. They also seized a 2002 Sable that they believe was used in the crimes and are continuing to investigate. Meanwhile, Whatley is being held at the Warren Police station pending arraignment.

Police had previously released photos and details about the robberies during the manhunt. Several media outlets reported the serial robber in hopes he would be caught.

“He apparently attempted to partially disguise himself by wearing the hoodie and the sunglasses,” Dwyer said at the time. “He went to the teller’s window under the guise of a withdrawal. He put his hand in his pocket implying he had a weapon and stated: ‘This is a robbery.’” The teller immediately handed him the money and he fled.

Whatley was wearing a full gray sweat suit and black boots and drove a silver 2004-2010 Pontiac G6. A K-9 team was brought out to one of the crime scenes to try to sniff out the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Just a few months ago, Dwyer had also announced two young men were brought into custody after an armed robbery over a camera for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The incident took place at the K-Mart at 10 Mile and Dequindre in Warren. The two men selling the camera created an ad for some extra cash. When they arrived, the other men indicated they had guns and took off with the device, as well as a wallet, $5 dollars, and an iPhone X. Luckily, one of the victims was able to keep his phone and call 911.

Warren Police later released dash cam video of them arriving and tracking the getaway car to Mound Road and Davison where they discovered it crashed. One man inside ran off on foot. That driver suffered minor injuries, they said, but they were able to take the suspects into custody. Dwyer encouraged anyone selling items online to meet in a public place during the day. Even then, sellers should proceed with caution.

