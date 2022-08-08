Potential Problems During a Personal Injury Lawsuit in Boise

Ideally, a person who was injured will have things like medical records, wage statements, repair estimates, or other items that can help show exactly how much the accident affected them.

Boise, ID – A personal injury lawsuit should ideally provide the victim with enough compensation for their medical treatment and other problems. However, injury cases do not always go smoothly, and the lawyer for the victim should prepare for some potential problems. It is important to consult with a personal injury attorney in Boise early to notice and potentially fix any of these problems. Here is an overview of some of these possible shortcomings.

Insurance issues

The costs of an injury lawsuit are almost always covered by the defendant’s insurance provider. However, insurance companies may not always be honest and responsive, and they can cause other problems such as offering very low settlements. The attorney needs to advocate aggressively on the victim’s behalf to get the insurance company to act fairly and cover the losses, as the defendant’s attorneys will also be doing everything they can to save money.

Insufficient evidence

A personal injury lawsuit is all about proving that the person or business that is named as the defendant was negligent through things like physical evidence and testimony of witnesses. This can be done in a number of ways, but it is helpful to have evidence available. The evidence should show some kind of mistake, intentional misconduct, reckless behavior, or some other problems which make it clear that the defendant was actually at fault. If there is not enough evidence, this can be very difficult to do, and it may be difficult to negotiate a settlement or get a jury to rule in the plaintiff’s favor.

Difficulties in showing damages

Ideally, a person who was injured will have things like medical records, wage statements, repair estimates, or other items that can help show exactly how much the accident affected them. The lawyer can argue that these amounts need to be part of the compensation paid out to the plaintiff. However, there may be some cases where the victim simply does not have the correct information to prove these losses, or the losses they can show are too minimal to result in any significant amount of compensation. If the value of the injuries cannot be proven or the provable amount is minimal, a lawsuit may not be a good investment of time.

