The Power of Mediation: Resolving Business Conflicts with Practical Solutions

Through mediation, we have the opportunity to turn conflict into collaboration and tension into transformation.

Conflict is an inevitable part of doing business. Whether you’re a startup founder navigating a disagreement with a partner, a small business owner facing a contract dispute or a corporate executive managing a breakdown in a key relationship, disagreements happen. What defines successful leaders and thriving businesses is not the absence of conflict—but how they resolve it.

Mediation offers a practical, efficient and empowering path forward. It allows parties to work collaboratively toward mutually acceptable solutions, preserving relationships and saving time, money and energy that might otherwise be drained by protracted litigation. As someone who has spent her career immersed in both law and dispute resolution, I’ve seen firsthand how mediation can transform even the most challenging business conflicts into opportunities for understanding, growth and renewed trust.

My Journey: From Practicing Law to Leading JAMS

My professional journey began at a law firm, where I worked full time while attending law school at night. Those years taught me the value of determination, discipline and perspective—skills that have served me well throughout my career. After earning my law degree, I practiced law for several years, gaining a deep appreciation for the complexities of legal disputes and the emotional and financial tolls that litigation can take on individuals and businesses alike.

When I joined JAMS, the premier provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services, I discovered a powerful model for resolving disputes that eliminates the ideas of doesn’t rely on “winning” and “losing.” Instead, mediation emphasizes communication, creativity and collaboration. Over the past 26 years, I’ve had the privilege of growing with the company in a variety of legal and business roles, and today, as CEO, I’m proud to lead an organization whose primary mission is simple yet profound: to help people get out of conflict.

This past year marked my first as CEO, and it has reaffirmed my belief that mediation is not just a tool for resolving disputes—it’s a strategy for building stronger, more resilient businesses and communities.

Why Mediation Works

At its core, mediation is a guided negotiation facilitated by a neutral third party—the mediator—who helps the parties communicate, identify their underlying interests and explore solutions. Unlike a judge or arbitrator, a mediator does not impose a decision. Instead, the process empowers participants to craft their own resolution, which often leads to more durable and satisfactory outcomes.

For business owners and entrepreneurs, mediation offers several key advantages:

Confidentiality: Unlike court proceedings, mediation is private, allowing sensitive business matters to be resolved discreetly.

Unlike court proceedings, mediation is private, allowing sensitive business matters to be resolved discreetly. Speed and cost efficiency: Mediation can often resolve disputes in days or weeks rather than months or years, saving valuable time and legal expenses.

Mediation can often resolve disputes in days or weeks rather than months or years, saving valuable time and legal expenses. Flexibility: The process can be adapted to the specific needs and dynamics of the dispute.

The process can be adapted to the specific needs and dynamics of the dispute. Relationship preservation: Mediation helps maintain—or even repair—important professional relationships that could otherwise be destroyed through litigation.

Mediation helps maintain—or even repair—important professional relationships that could otherwise be destroyed through litigation. Empowerment: The parties retain control over the outcome, rather than leaving it in the hands of a judge or jury.

For women entrepreneurs, especially those leading growing businesses, these benefits are particularly important. Mediation allows for practical problem-solving without derailing operations or damaging reputations, offering a strategic way to manage challenges while staying focused on long-term goals.

Common Business Conflicts Resolved Through Mediation

At JAMS, we see the power of mediation every day across a wide spectrum of business disputes. Some of the most common include:

Partnership and shareholder disputes: Conflicts between business partners can become deeply personal. Mediation helps refocus discussions on shared goals and business continuity.

Conflicts between business partners can become deeply personal. Mediation helps refocus discussions on shared goals and business continuity. Contract disputes: Whether it’s a disagreement over terms, performance or payment, mediation enables parties to find commercially sensible solutions without lengthy court battles.

Whether it’s a disagreement over terms, performance or payment, mediation enables parties to find commercially sensible solutions without lengthy court battles. Employment and workplace conflicts: From executive separations to workplace culture disputes, mediation fosters dialogue and helps protect both morale and reputation.

From executive separations to workplace culture disputes, mediation fosters dialogue and helps protect both morale and reputation. Intellectual property issues: In an innovation-driven economy, mediation offers a practical avenue to resolve disputes over IP ownership, licensing or misuse, preserving innovation partnerships.

In an innovation-driven economy, mediation offers a practical avenue to resolve disputes over IP ownership, licensing or misuse, preserving innovation partnerships. Vendor, supplier and client conflicts: Maintaining relationships across supply chains is vital. Mediation encourages constructive discussions that can keep businesses running smoothly.

Maintaining relationships across supply chains is vital. Mediation encourages constructive discussions that can keep businesses running smoothly. Commercial real estate and construction disputes: These often involve multiple parties, complex contracts and high stakes. Mediation offers a way to address issues collaboratively before they escalate.

Every day, I am inspired by the mediators at JAMS—many of whom are former judges and seasoned attorneys—who help parties find common ground in even the most entrenched disputes.

The Human Side of Resolution

While the business case for mediation is strong, its human impact is equally powerful. I’ve witnessed business owners walk into mediation sessions frustrated, anxious or even angry—only to leave feeling relieved and hopeful. That transformation happens because mediation gives people a voice and a chance to be heard.

It’s a process that restores dignity and respect, even in conflict. And for entrepreneurs—especially women balancing the dual demands of leadership and personal life—it can mean the difference between being stuck in a cycle of contention and moving forward with clarity and confidence.

Moving Forward: A Culture of Resolution

As I reflect on my tenure at JAMS and my first year as president and CEO, I’m incredibly proud of the work we do and the values we uphold. Conflict will always be part of business, but it doesn’t have to be destructive. Through mediation, we have the opportunity to turn conflict into collaboration and tension into transformation.

For women business owners and entrepreneurs, embracing mediation isn’t just about resolving disputes—it’s about leading with empathy, strategy and strength. It’s about creating a culture where challenges are met not with resistance, but with resilience.

At JAMS, that’s our mission every single day: helping people get out of conflict and finding the way forward.