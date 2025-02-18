Pro Bono: For the Public Good

Pro bono work exemplifies the best of what the legal profession can offer: knowledge and skills in service of the greater good.

The concept of pro bono (Latin for “the public good”) has long been a cornerstone of the legal profession. This tradition, sprung from the recognition of the critical need for legal services among our most vulnerable individuals, remains deeply valued in Michigan’s legal community as a professional obligation and – for many – a personal mission.

At any given time, thousands of Michigan individuals and families face pressing legal challenges but lack financial means to secure counsel. Legal aid organizations like Legal Aid and Defender Association (LADA), depend on the generous contributions of attorneys and others to bridge this gap. Without such support, countless individuals would face the legal system alone, often with life-altering consequences.

The State Bar of Michigan recognizes this necessity through its establishment of its Standard for Pro Bono participation. This guideline encourages all active members of the State Bar of Michigan to provide one of the following annually:

Free representation to three low-income individuals

A minimum of thirty hours of free representation or services to low-income person or to a public service or charitable group or organizations

A minimum of thirty hours of free or reduced rate professional services to persons of limited means or to a public service or charitable group or organizations

A minimum contribution of $300 to not-for-profit program organized for the purpose of delivering civil legal services to low-income individuals

At LADA, we have witnessed first-hand that for many attorneys, pro bono work is more than checking off a box as a professional obligation but a deeply rewarding endeavor.

Benefits for Law Firms

For law firms, the benefits of pro bono service are multi-fold. Fostering a culture of pro bono service reinforces a commitment to public service and social responsibility. Many law firms have found that having their new attorneys work with a legal aid association provides them with real-life experience which has proven invaluable. We have found that it matters not if the law firm and its attorneys specialize in services vastly different from the services we provide. It is the interaction with diverse clients and cases, practical challenges, and exposure to the courtroom and legal system that provide the vital skills for any successful attorney.

Personal Fulfillment and Professional Values

For many attorneys, the decision to pursue a legal career stems from a belief in the rule of law and the pursuit of justice. Supporting legal aid is a hands-on way for attorneys to uphold these principles and act on their ethical obligation to help those in need. Additionally, there is also the inner satisfaction that comes from helping someone who otherwise would likely have no advocate in a legal matter due to inability to pay for that help.

Advancing Equal Access to Justice

Equal access to justice is essential to fair treatment under the law, yet for many individuals this ideal is out of reach. Legal issues involving housing, employment, healthcare and family matters are often left unaddressed, often leading to dire societal challenges. At LADA, our work has prevented homelessness and unemployment, increased housing and employment opportunities, provided Veterans with assistance to preserve housing and resources, and increased personal safety for countless individuals throughout Metro Detroit who survived domestic violence and sexual assault. These are the most vulnerable and least resourced persons in our community – our family, friends and neighbors. Supporting legal aid financially and through volunteerism closes the justice gap and promotes fairness under the law for all.

Serving Others Individually Benefits the Community Collectively

A lack of access to justice, like a lack of financial resources, ultimately impacts not just the person involved, but the whole community. Similarly, helping to provide and ensure justice, uplifts and improves the whole community. When a home is foreclosed for example, it impacts the values of other homes in the neighborhood. When a tenant is evicted, it often leaves that home and others nearby vulnerable.

Some recent examples of the help our legal team has been able to provide to Michigan residents include:

Preventing the eviction and improving the living conditions of a Veteran living in a pest-infested apartment

Personal protection orders to help keep survivors safer from their abusers

Facilitating repairs for a disabled woman living in unsafe conditions

Record expungement for a qualified metro Detroiter living in a shelter to facilitate employment and housing opportunities

Providing a Veteran with legal assistance to obtain deserved benefits

Helping a client who bought and fully paid for her home on land contract avoid eviction and get the deed to her home in her name

Record expungement of a decades-old conviction for a client with a nursing assistant certification who had the credentials but could not qualify for better jobs due to the old conviction

Restoration of a driver’s license for a Veteran that has opened up opportunities for better employment

Pro bono work exemplifies the best of what the legal profession can offer: knowledge and skills in service of the greater good. For attorneys and firms alike, the rewards of pro bono extend beyond the courtroom, fostering a sense of purpose and a stronger connection to the community. At LADA, we encourage every legal professional to embrace this mission, ensuring that justice remains accessible to all who seek it.