Product Liability Pre-settlement Funding & Lawsuit Loans

If a defective product has injured you or your loved one and you are in need of financial assistance, pre-settlement funding loans of Tribeca Lawsuit Loans (TLL) can help you finance your product liability lawsuit. Also famous as settlement cash advance, which allows you to get cash at present and then wait for your attorney to finalize your case.

We have knowledgeable and educated teams highly experienced in the mass tort space (aka multi-district litigation), which gives you the opportunity to fund a wider range of cases than anyone in our industry.

We always consider the product and medications safe when we purchase them from stores and pharmacies. But unfortunately, sometimes we are wrong in recognizing them.

Each year, many customers have to face defective products that cause harm to them. Persons who get injured because of these defective products meet the requirements to receive settlement loans from Tribeca Lawsuit Loans. TLL is a lawsuit funding company that can pay you cash on the spot while you have to wait for your attorney to settle your product liability lawsuit.

Product liability legal proceedings are complex and long battles. The manufacturers are often not even willing to agree that their products were the major cause of injuries. You must prepare yourself mentally that you have to wait long for your attorney to finalize your case regardless of how strong your case is. You cannot afford to wait for the settlement if you are left with your injuries as well as the medical bills, including all other financial obligations.

This is one way to let you out of this financial bind with a settlement loan. Once you contact us, you will receive your cash with 24 working hours. You should be injured by a defective product to qualify.

Types of liability claims eligible for settlement loans

There is always a company or manufacturer behind all these medical equipment and commercial products, a manufacturer and a vendor. These three entities are responsible for the maintenance and quality of the product.

These above-mentioned entities will be answerable under the law if you get injured because of the defective product. The courts have enforced produc liability law.

If you face any injury because of the defective quality of the product, you have the right to hire an attorney and bring your case into court for monetary recovery.

Product liability lawsuits exist in a wide range of fields. These fields include the following:

Medical devices,

Commercial products

Pharmaceutical drugs

List of industries and products that are most commonly approved for settlement loans by Tribeca are given below:

Defective Medical Devices:

IVC Filter

Sulzer hip and knee implants

Baxter dialysis filters

Zimmer Knee Implant

Transvaginal mesh

DePuy ASR hip implant

Stryker hip implant

Mirena Intrauterine device (IUD)

Pacemaker failure

Infuse bone graft

Defective Pharmaceutical Drugs:

Vioxx

Xarelto

Yaz, Tazmin, Beyaz, Ocella

Testosterone Gels (Low-T)

Bextra

Avandia

Heparin

Reglan injury

Fosamax and Boniva

Consumer and Industrial Product:

Unsafe children and baby products

Faulty industrial and agricultural equipment

Faulty construction equipment

Motor vehicle defects

Farm equipment

Any consumer product

How to Qualify for a Settlement Loan for Defective Product Lawsuits

It is very easy to apply for a settlement loan with TLL. If a medical device, a pharmaceutical drug or consumer products are the cause of your injury, then you automatically qualify.

Our decisions and collaborations for your future settlement will be always in accordance with the facts of your case. You will be funded for sure if we believe that you were a victim of the defective product, or due to negligence. With the help of our basic rule, if you got yourself injured you can easily qualify for our settlement loan.

Benefits of Contacting a Professional Lawsuit Funding Company

TLL has been active in the settlement loans arena for many years. We have helped thousands of victims who get injured because of defective products by successfully financing them winning their cases and getting them back their cash. Product liability lawsuits are a long term process. This can prove to be financially draining. TLL can help solve your money problems even if you are in the middle of the pending lawsuit.

The most important and interesting fact about settlement loans is that you only pay the money back if you win your lawsuit. If you lose your product liability lawsuit, TLL will expect nothing from you. So, our services are 100% risk-free. You can only hope to win something.

There are no application fees, no credit checks, and zero upfront costs. Our product liability lawsuit funding consultancy is totally free. In addition to the services of our settlement plan, there is no need for monthly payments or early paybacks. You have to pay only when your case is settled and finalized. Contact us for more information.