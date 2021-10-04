Pros and Cons of Working from Home

One of the most difficult parts of the transition from in-person to remote work for some were the technological difficulties and learning curve that came with it.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home has become the norm for many around the country. For many people, work has slowly shifted from at home to in-person once more, and you might be wondering if going back to work or staying at home is best for you.

There are many advantages to working from home, from saving on transportation to being able to wake up a little later. Of course, there are disadvantages as well. Your work from home may result in higher utility bills, or you might prefer to keep your work and home life completely separate.

It goes without saying that there are a number of pros and cons to working from home. That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best reasons for and against working from home, making your choice that much easier.

The Pros of Working from Home

There are several advantages that you should consider when deciding whether it’s best for you to work from home or not. Here’s a few of the biggest ones.

Save on Transportation

The average commuter travels between 5 and 13 miles each day to work and back, requiring time and money spent at the gas station.

Even if you use public transportation, you’ll save a lot of time not having to commute to work and back every day of the week.

Save Money on Food

Working in an office means that you’re more likely to spend money eating lunch at a restaurant or by grabbing a quick morning coffee. These food expenses add up over time, and can end up costing you thousands.

By staying at home, you’re more likely to end up cooking your own meals. With many meal ordering programs, all of the work of finding a recipe and picking out groceries is already done for you.

More Flexible Schedule

When you work a 9-5 job, your time at work takes up a majority of your day. This can cause a lot of complications, forcing you to schedule your entire life around your job.

Working from home affords you much more flexibility in your schedule, letting you fit in time with family and important events more easily.

The Cons of Working from Home

With all of the advantages of working from home, there are still important disadvantages that you should be aware of.

At Home Distractions

Actually going to an office and getting work done is ideal for many people. They want a space that’s quiet, peaceful and lacking distractions. At home you potentially have pets, family and many other things that you may catch distracting you from your work.

Home Office & Work Costs

Setting up a home office or other space to work at can be an expensive process. From materials to a new computer, upgrades like these add up. Another thing to consider is the potentially higher electricity bill from more computer usage.

Technological Difficulties

One of the most difficult parts of the transition from in-person to remote work for some were the technological difficulties and learning curve that came with it. Some have difficulties with communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack and would benefit from in-person communication and tech support.

These were just a few of the reasons to or not to work remotely. If you’re looking for more pros and cons of working from home, head to Mint. For those looking for some advice on staying productive when working from home, we’ve also included a helpful infographic below.