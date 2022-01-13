Proven Content Marketing Strategies for Law Firms: 9 Tips

Content marketing for traffic comes down to getting people’s attention. How do you get their attention? You give them what they want.

What is one proven content marketing strategy or tip for law firms to drive online traffic?

To help your law firm drive more online traffic, we asked content marketing experts and legal professionals this question for their best advice. From taking a localized approach to addressing hot topics, there are several marketing strategies that may help your law firm drive more online traffic.

Here are nine content marketing strategies for law firms:

Take a Localized Approach

Have an Active Social Media Presence

Include a Persuasive Call-To-Action

Focus On State-Specific Keywords

Use Paid or Sponsored Ad Content, but Be Honest About It

Understand Your Audience, and Write Content for Them

Incorporate Visual-Rich Content

Utilize Your Established Credibility

Address Current Hot Topics and Concerns

Take a Localized Approach

Because laws vary between states, targeting general keywords and topics can bring in lots of traffic that’s not the best fit. Instead, create informational content around laws specific to the region that your firm serves. While the search volume may be lower for these state or city-specific terms, they attract users in your area. Furthermore, you’ll send signals to Google about the area your firm serves.

Claire Routh, Markitors

Have an Active Social Media Presence

An active presence on social media, combined with sponsored ads or boosted posts, has served many law firms well. With so many potential clients on platforms like Facebook, there is massive potential to reel in people in need of your services. So, be on social media, update your profile regularly, post often, and boost posts you think will grab the attention of those who need your help. There isn’t a much better or cheaper way to drive online traffic to you.

Court Will, Will & Will

Include a Persuasive Call-To-Action

Creating the right content at the right time for the right audience is the key to successful law firm content marketing. If you want to convert a lead into a client, lowering your bounce rate is an important strategy. In split A/B tests, you can determine the most effective copy for your site, including designing the best layout and exploring SEO-rich keywords. Include a strong and persuasive call to action and turn those visitors to your site into clients. The power of persuasion is one of the many attributes lawyers possess. Employ this skill and use it to your benefit in the CTA on your site.

Nick Shackelford, Structured Agency

Focus On State-Specific Keywords

One content marketing tactic that I’ve seen work extremely well for law firms is narrowing in on state-specific keywords. A lot of law firms tend to focus on keywords featuring their local, metropolitan area or more general, high funnel keywords. By targeting keywords specific to the firm’s home state, it provides a couple of benefits. For one, this narrows the competition by about 98% (law firms in the other 49 states aren’t likely to go after that keyword). Secondly, it allows the firm’s attorneys to display their specialized knowledge, as most law that is practiced is state law – not federal or local. In other words, this gives the lawyers the chance to showcase their smarts while also cutting the competition, resulting in higher rankings for their content and more relevant traffic.

John Ross, Test Prep Insight

Use Paid or Sponsored Ad Content, but Be Honest About It

When deploying paid content, make sure to inform your audience that the content is sponsored. This is especially true if you’re experimenting with native advertising, in which the ad replicates or matches the appearance and tonality of the standard content found on the platform on which it appears. Without expressly declaring that such an ad is paid and sponsored content, it may appear dishonest, which may turn off your audience and potentially undermine your law firm’s reputation. Native advertisements should be ethically and stylistically consistent with the rest of your content, and they should serve your viewers with relevant information. Native ads that are not disruptive or false have been shown to promote traffic to a website. Just make sure they’re honest, in accordance with your firm’s core values, engaging, and of good quality.

David Bitton, Doorloop

Understand Your Audience, and Write Content for Them

For law firms, there are many issues that affect their clients and potential partners. The key with content marketing is not to churn out generic information that is already there, it is to really seek out the pressure points of your potential customer and address those. If you are offering genuine value without trying to sell, you are more likely to be considered when a client does need to engage your services. Some things that work well in law are talking about the latest hot topics in your industry and adding a company view, publishing reports or whitepapers on important topics, asking experts to contribute to content, and writing detailed guides / FAQs that address common questions and concerns.

Ben Foster, The SEO Works

Incorporate Visual-Rich Content

Visual material, in my opinion, is one of the most effective ways to attract a larger audience. Rich media attracts visitors and encourages them to come back for more when you create or improve your blog entries. Surprisingly, search engines pay attention to your content’s graphics as well. With SEO-driven captions and descriptions, you can simply optimize photos and videos integrated in your articles. Images, screenshots, infographics, illustrations, pull quotes, and videos are all examples of visual-rich content. Overall, using proper graphic content will benefit not just your posts, but your users will begin to see your website as a reliable source of high-quality, valuable stuff.

Lauren Cook-McKay, Divorce Answers

Utilize Your Established Credibility

The best leverage law firms have over all other businesses that distribute content on the internet is the reliability of the information they provide. The digital space is swimming with questionable and misleading legal information so it’s critical for law firms to firmly establish that their content actually comes from real legal experts.

Since digital consumers have short attention spans, short-form infomercial videos are today’s hottest and most effective marketing tactic law firms can adopt. Keeping in mind that the target audience is people who need legal guidance, ensuring the visibility of the law firm’s representative as a real legal authority is key. A legal authority must be seen delivering the information to secure trust and credibility. It’s also essential to keep the content quality concise while keeping it relevant to today’s trends. This ensures that the information delivery does not intimidate potential leads and will effectively generate engagement and traction.

Michael Knight, Incorporation Insight

Address Current Hot Topics and Concerns

Use the questions as blog post titles & link to as many sources as makes sense in the response. End with a clear call to action to drive your traffic to the next step – making contact with you.

Annelise Worn, Annelise Worn

