Pune Nursing Homes Face Regulation Crackdown

PMC inspects Pune hospitals, finds violations, issues notices, and enforces healthcare regulations.

Nearly a hundred private nursing homes and hospitals in Pune have come under scrutiny for failing to meet healthcare regulations. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sent notices to 97 facilities, warning them about multiple violations. In addition, three hospitals were ordered to stop operations immediately due to a lack of proper licensing. These issues surfaced during an inspection drive that began on January 10 and have raised concerns about the quality and safety of healthcare services in the city.

Among the violations found, some facilities were operating without a fire safety clearance, putting patients and staff at risk. Others lacked a complaint record book, making it difficult for patients to report issues. In several instances, hospitals were found to have staff who did not meet the required medical qualifications. There were also cases where hospitals failed to display essential information, such as treatment costs, patient rights, and the contact details for the grievance redressal cell, all of which are mandated by law.

The PMC has given these hospitals a month to address these shortcomings. Once this deadline passes, officials will conduct another round of inspections to verify compliance. If any facility is still found to be non-compliant, strict action will be taken, which could include fines or even closure.

Dr. Sanjay Patil, a representative from the Hospital Board of India, acknowledged the difficulties that hospital owners may face in meeting regulatory requirements but stated that unlicensed facilities should not be allowed to operate. Similarly, health activist Dr. Abhijit More stressed that hospital registration is essential and that authorities must take firm action against those running nursing homes without proper approval.

This is not the first time PMC has taken such steps. Just last month, seven hospitals in Pune received similar warnings for not meeting healthcare standards. These hospitals, located in different parts of the city, were given a month to correct their violations or face possible shutdowns.

The ongoing inspections are part of a broader initiative to assess all 850 nursing homes and hospitals in Pune. This effort aims to ensure that every facility complies with the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act of 1949 and its 2021 amendment. Officials state that such inspections are necessary to maintain high healthcare standards and protect patient welfare.

Beyond licensing and regulatory compliance, authorities are also looking at broader healthcare issues. Patient safety, hospital hygiene, and fair treatment pricing are key concerns being examined. Patients and their families expect transparency in medical services and ensuring that hospitals follow the rules helps build public trust in the healthcare system.

The PMC’s firm approach reflects a commitment to improving healthcare services and holding hospitals accountable. Authorities stress that while compliance can be challenging for hospital management, the ultimate goal is to provide safe and reliable care for patients. The inspection drive will continue, and hospitals will need to meet the required standards to avoid penalties. With healthcare being such a vital service, officials insist that they will remain strict in enforcing the necessary regulations to safeguard public health.

