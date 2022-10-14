Reasons an Employer May Face a Lawsuit in Massachusetts

If a worker believes that they were not paid properly, they can start the process by examining the employer’s records of their hours and pay.

Boston, MA – Businesses need to be aware of the potential for legal action if they engage in certain practices or allow illegal conduct among their employees. Three main areas of lawsuits that employers can face include sexual harassment, wage theft issues, and discrimination. This is why workplaces in Massachusetts should ensure that all workers are paid properly, and any action taken against a worker is for a legitimate, neutral reason. Workers who feel that they have been illegally disciplined, demoted, or fired always have the right to speak with a lawyer for more information and advice about laws that may apply to their situation.

Sexual harassment

Workplaces are required to protect employees from various kinds of illegal harassment. This includes harassment that happens because of an employee’s superiors or coworkers, as well as harassment committed by customers in certain industries. Many workplaces have implemented mandatory sexual harassment training to try to avoid these issues. It is also important for an employer to remain vigilant and investigate claims quickly if problems related to sexual harassment arise. Employees should also have access to a formal complaint process that will result in the quick resolution of their claims.

Issues with wages and overtime

Employers are required by law to pay their workers for all time worked, including the applicable overtime rate for work beyond forty hours in a week. Any missing wages or illegal pay deductions are considered wage theft, and the employee is allowed to take action through a lawsuit to try to receive all of their outstanding pay. Workers who file an unpaid wage claim may also be able to get certain kinds of additional damages such as interest on late wages.

If a worker believes that they were not paid properly, they can start the process by examining the employer’s records of their hours and pay. There are laws that require each workplace to keep complete and accurate records.

Acts of discrimination

No employee may be treated negatively based on characteristics such as race, religion, gender, national origin, or sexual orientation. If an employee or prospective employee faces any negative consequences due to these traits, they may be able to bring a discrimination lawsuit against the business responsible. An important issue in discrimination cases tends to be the employer’s actual motivations for terminating or disciplining a worker. There generally needs to be some kind of evidence of a discriminatory intent, rather than legitimate actions that can be taken by the employer.

