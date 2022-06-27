Reasons It’s Better to Not Speak Before Your Lawyer Attends the Scene

When you are falsely accused of a crime, your attorney can use the information you reveal during the investigation to help exonerate you.

The importance of respecting the advice of your lawyer is indisputable, especially if you are under investigation by authorities. As soon as you are notified that a law enforcement agent has been dispatched to respond to your home or business, it is best to contact the attorney and wait until they arrive before speaking with anyone else.

Prevent Unnecessary Contact With the Police

When you are the subject of an investigation, your attorney has access to much more information than you do. Even though you may be unaware of anything that might incriminate you, your lawyer will know what to say and what not to say.

Legal experts can tell if investigators are attempting to accuse you and will advise you accordingly so that they won’t obtain any evidence that other lawyers could use against you during a subsequent trial.

Protect Your Right to Silence

It may seem like a detail, but there are certain things you can say to investigators that will potentially help or hurt your case. For example, even a simple “sorry” can be potentially twisted into an admission of guilt. Try to keep silent until your lawyer arrives at the scene.

It would be best if you refrain from making any phone calls or sending text messages that may compromise the investigation without first consulting a criminal defense lawyer in Los Angeles.

Avoid Incriminating Yourself

Although you may believe that you can handle the situation, having an attorney on your team increases the odds in your favor.

While it is necessary to focus on who committed the crime and their motive, there is more to consider. You should also focus on why the police are involved and identify any information that could lead to your arrest. If you have any information about a crime or those who committed the crimes, inform your lawyer and let them handle the rest.

Avoid Looking Suspicious

It is hard to hide your emotions or feelings when police are interrogating you. Keep this in mind; if you are on the phone with a loved one and become overly emotional, it may seem like you are hiding something.

If you believe that you might be suspected of committing a crime, it is best to tone down any emotion. Try to stay as objective and calm as possible.

Avoid a False Accusation

When you are falsely accused of a crime, your attorney can use the information you reveal during the investigation to help exonerate you. If you are not telling the truth in the inquiry and then lie when questioned, it is more difficult for your lawyer to find out what happened.

Avoid Saying Anything That Could Be Used Against You in Court

If you think that you may incriminate yourself during the investigation, it is best not to say anything. Remember that investigators are not actively looking for evidence of your guilt but rather search for any information that might lead to an arrest. If you give them something they can use against you, they will likely not hesitate to take this opportunity.

Ensure the Safety of Your Family Members

When investigators ask questions, they look for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction.

Once they have enough evidence to make an arrest, they will need a confession or at least strong enough circumstantial evidence to prove that they committed a crime. Some may resort to threatening your family and loved ones in hopes of getting you to confess.

Follow Expert Legal Advice

You should never take legal advice from someone else other than your attorney. Even if the person you are talking to is a family member or friend, it is better to wait for your lawyer to arrive before giving out any information. It will help keep your case strong and give you the best chance of being acquitted.