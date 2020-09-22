Regulations That Guide Vaping in Canada

All the provinces of Canada are working to find solutions to the increased use of e-cigarettes and e-juice across the country.

Vaping and the use of e-cigarettes in Canada are governed by laws that differ from province to province. Some are less restrictive while others have banned the use of e-cigarettes completely. Several provinces and the federal government have adopted legislation that gives clear guidelines on vaping.

Various regulations that have been established include a ban on the use and sale of e-cigarettes, their advertisement and promotion, and sponsorship and display. The laws are not all the same in every corner of the country. With that said, let’s now look at some laws regarding vaping and the use of e-cigarettes in Canada.

British Columbia

The government in this particular province introduced a new plan that involves reducing the amount of nicotine in e-juice. The plan also includes increasing taxes and restrictions on acceptable flavors as well as campaigning against e-cigarettes.

Moreover, there are warnings from health officials concerning the packaging and use of e-cigs. In areas where the government is aware that youths spend more time, like community parks, it has banned the advertisement of this product. The government has decided that the plan will be put into action this year.

New Brunswick

When considering strict vaping regulations across Canada, New Brunswick is also at the top of the list. It has banned vaping by youths. No one under the age of 19 is supposed to vape.

Furthermore, there is a restriction on all outdoor advertisements, and no promotional material inside a vape shop can be viewable from the outside. They have also prohibited the use of any tobacco-related product in many retail shops.

Quebec

The sale of any vaping product in Quebec is highly restricted especially for those under 18 years old. You must have a photo ID to buy any type of e liquid or other vaping accessories. Whenever any kind of smoking is banned, this prohibition also applies to vaping in the province.

E-cigarettes should not be advertised except in newspapers and magazines intended for adults. Stores that can be accessed by those under 18 cannot display any e-cigarettes. Despite this, flavors added to e-juice are considered legal unlike in the case of tobacco products.

Saskatchewan

The government in this Canadian province has made changes to the Tobacco Control Act so that the rules regarding vaping are in line with the legislation on tobacco. This new regulation will curb the sale of any vaping products to individuals under 18 years old. Any kind of promotion of e-cigarettes will be prohibited. Hence, manufacturers and distributors of e-cigs and their accessories in this province should be cautious when conducting their business to avoid being on the wrong side of the law.

Alberta

The province has set a 20% tax on any kind of vaping product to reduce their use among the young people. It has as well restricted the use of e-cigarettes in public areas. Since many vaping regulations are currently still governed by smoking regulations, the province plans to review them in future to separate them. The aim is to find out more about the impact of the use of e-cigarettes and guide the public accordingly. Everyone will be protected from any harm that results from vaping even if it requires banning e-cigarettes. Canada is one of the countries around the world where laws are taken seriously and the welfare of their citizens comes first.

Final Word

All the provinces of Canada are working to find solutions to the increased use of e-cigarettes and e-juice across the country. The above rules are some of the ways Canada is adapting to the situation by prioritizing the safety of its citizens.

