Reiki Appears to Help Cancer Patients’ Symptoms

Reiki therapy reduces cancer treatment symptoms, improving pain, fatigue, anxiety, and well-being.

A recent investigation carried out at University Hospitals Connor Whole Health examined the potential benefits of Reiki therapy for patients undergoing infusion treatments for cancer. The study, published in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management, assessed its effectiveness in easing common cancer-related symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and anxiety, through a thorough review of data collected over a two-year period, from March 2022 to February 2024.

Reiki is a form of energy healing where a practitioner, called a reiki master, uses gentle touch or hovers their hands above a patient’s body to promote relaxation and balance. Rooted in Japanese tradition, this method is believed to help activate the body’s natural healing processes by channeling energy to areas in need. While not a replacement for medical treatment, reiki is often used as a complementary therapy to reduce stress, ease pain, and enhance overall well-being.

The focus of the research centered around 268 patients receiving a total of 392 reiki sessions. Each session, lasting 15 to 20 minutes, involved a trained practitioner employing techniques designed to promote symptom alleviation by placing their hands near the cancer patients’ bodies. To quantify the results, patients used the Edmonton Symptom Assessment System (ESAS) to report their levels of pain, fatigue, anxiety, nausea, and overall well-being both before and after their reiki sessions.

“Outpatients receiving reiki during infusion reported clinically significant improvements in all symptoms, high levels of satisfaction and a qualitatively positive healing experience,” the team, led by Natalie Dyer of Connor Whole Health at the University Hospitals of Cleveland, wrote in their report.

In fact, results showed noticeable reductions in all measured symptoms. Pain scores dropped by an average of 1.78 points, fatigue by 1.33, anxiety by 2.09, and nausea by 2.30. Patients also reported a 1.37-point improvement in their overall sense of well-being. These findings highlight reiki’s potential to provide meaningful, short-term symptom relief during what is often a physically and emotionally demanding treatment process.

Participants shared overwhelmingly positive feedback subjectively about their experiences as well, describing feelings of relaxation and reduced discomfort. Some noted specific sensations during the sessions, while others expressed gratitude and a desire to continue receiving the therapy.

Though the short-term results are promising, the team pointed out the need for further exploration into reiki’s long-term benefits. Expanding the availability of such integrative therapies to more healthcare settings could make these options accessible to a broader range of patients. For now, the program demonstrates how integrative approaches can complement traditional medical practices, offering holistic support tailored to the needs of individuals coping with cancer.

According to Dr. Francoise Adan, Chief Whole Health and Well-being Officer of Connor Whole Health, the initiative highlights the care that addresses the mind, body, and spirit.

“This study has provided valuable insights for the effects reiki can have on our patients.” he shared.

Sources:

