Remodeling 101: Where to Start Your Home Improvement

If a particular contractor is hesitant or unwilling to provide all of the contract requirements, it should be considered a red flag.

Regardless of what kind of home improvement project, or home addition, from the backyard to bathroom, the homeowner should consider two facts, which are how much the home improvement project or home addition will cost and how much value will the home improvement project or home addition add to the value. In order to answer those two questions, the homeowner should talk to a couple of people, which are a realtor and a contractor.

The contractor will give the homeowner an estimate to accomplish the home improvement project or any kitchen remodeling. The realtor will be able to tell the homeowner how much value the home improvement project will add to the home. That will separate the home improvement project or home addition that will cost more than the increase in the value of the home, and the home improvement project that will add a significant amount of money to the value of the home. This is called ROI (Return on Investment)

Value of a Home Improvement Project

There might be a reason for a homeowner to go ahead with a home improvement or home addition project that has a poor ROI. An example might be converting a garage into a pool room. That might be home improvement or home addition that has a low if any ROI. However, the homeowner might make an increase in value by saving money that the homeowner would otherwise spend shooting pool. There’s nothing wrong with pursuing a vanity project if it will make the homeowner happy in the long run. If the home improvement project or home addition offers a significant ROI the homeowner should go for it. This is especially true if the home improvement or home addition is long overdue.

Another consideration that should be taken into account is the amount of time that the homeowner and their family will be inconvenienced by not being able to use those rooms while the home improvement project or home addition is ongoing. Consider not only how the homeowner will get by without these facilities, but also the time of year and how uncomfortable the homeowner will be during the amount of time the home improvement or home addition will be ongoing during construction.

Contractors

It might take some time to find the right contractor for the home improvement project or home addition. The reason for this is that all contractors will have the resources to successfully complete the home improvement or home addition project. The homeowner should interview a number of contractors during the planning stages. Ask them to provide references, their mode of communication, and their costs. This will help the homeowner select a professional contractor who will keep the home improvement or home addition running smoothly for the homeowner.

The homeowner might also ask their family and friends for their recommendations. They should ask them who their past customers were so that the homeowner can contact that past customer and ask that person what he/she thinks about any particular contractor. The potential contractor should have videos and/or photos of past work as well as past results, too. Ask the contractor for photos of any of recent home improvement projects. Experience is very important, and the potential contractor should run a solid business and know what they’re doing.

The Role of the Better Business Bureau

The BBB (Better Business Bureau) recommends that homeowners should determine if a particular contractor is a member of a professional association, which has a code of ethics or standards. A business should be an accredited business that has agreed to uphold the standards of the BBB. Homeowners should contact the BBB to determine how long a particular contractor has been in business. The BBB can also tell homeowners if there have been any complaints filed against a particular contractor. In addition, the BBB reports can also tell the homeowner any complaints, such as neutral, negative, or positive.

If the homeowner has the original blueprints of the home, as well as any plans that include home additions or improvements in past years, offer them to the contractor. This will possibly allow the homeowner to save time and money.

It is also important for the homeowner to have a contract in place before any of the work on the home improvement or home addition project is started. This contract should include the contractor’s business, phone number, name of the business, address, and phone number, as well as the estimated cost, start and completion dates.

Red Flags

If a particular contractor is hesitant or unwilling to provide all of the contract requirements, it should be considered a red flag. Homeowners shouldn’t work with a contractor who won’t draw up a contract according to the plans. However, if the homeowner signs the contract away from the contractor’s place of business, the Right of Rescission applies. This means that the homeowner has three legal business days to cancel.