Remote Working Arrangements: A List of Possible Legal Issues

Remote work isn’t just a passing trend, and the numbers prove it. These fast facts highlight why it’s here to stay.

With remote work becoming more common since the pandemic, you must understand the legal concerns that can arise. Knowing your rights, from fair compensation to workplace safety, can help you navigate the remote working arrangement confidently.

Remote Working by the Numbers: Fast Facts and Statistics

Almost half, or 41.8%, of the American workforce began working remotely since the pandemic. (Flexjobs) Seventy-four percent of employees now expect remote work to become the standard. (Forbes) Up to 40% of remote workers are more productive than their in-office counterparts. (FlexJobs) Nearly half of workers know someone ready to quit if forced back into the office. (FlexJobs) Ninety-seven percent of employees don’t want to return to full-time office work. (Forbes)

Legal Considerations in Work-from-Home Setups

Remote working arrangements also come with legal responsibilities. Here are some points worth noting:

Hourly wages and overtime pay must follow labor standards for fair compensation for extra hours worked. Occupational health and safety remain a priority, keeping your workspace hazard-free to prevent accidents and injuries. Data privacy and confidentiality require secure systems and proper employee training to stay protected. Disability accommodation involves providing ergonomic support and accessible equipment. State compensation differences may apply when working from different jurisdictions.

Benefit compliance guarantees that all government-mandated employee benefits remain intact. Registration records must be accurate to avoid legal risks. Rest or break requirements should appear clearly in timekeeping systems and follow a set schedule. Regularly updating personal employee records supports effective communication. Using a centralized timekeeping system guarantees accurate salary computation. Remote work infrastructure must exist so you can complete your tasks. Expense reimbursement should be available for work-related costs like calls and internet use. Remote space policies and VPN use must exist to protect sensitive data.

