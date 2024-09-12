Research Examines How Antibiotics Impact IBD Development

Excessive antibiotic use can disrupt gut flora, leading to inflammatory bowel disease and other stomach and digestive issues.

A recent study from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University, published in Science Advances, reveals a significant link between antibiotic use and increased risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Led by Dr. Shai Bel, the research found that antibiotics damage the protective mucus layer in the intestine, which serves as a barrier between gut bacteria and immune system function. This can lead to inflammation, causing the onset of IBD, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis, all diseases of the gut that can greatly impact quality of life.

IBD affects around 1% of the global population, and while its exact causes remain unknown, prior studies have shown a genetic link as well as a connection to antibiotic use. Symptoms of IBD can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, and fatigue. The exact causes of IBD are not fully understood, but it’s thought to result from a combination of genetic predisposition, immune system dysfunction, and environmental triggers such as diet or stress. Treatment typically involves anti-inflammatory medications, immune system suppressors, and biologics to reduce inflammation and manage symptoms. In severe cases, surgery may be necessary to remove damaged portions of the bowel.

Excessive antibiotic use is particularly harmful. In addition to the previously mentioned diseases, it can also lead to general digestive disturbances and an increased risk of infections like Clostridium difficile (C. diff). Over time, repeated antibiotic use may also weaken the immune system, reduce the body’s natural defense mechanisms, and contribute to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, making future infections harder to treat.

Antibiotics, both oral and injected, have been known to impact the microbiome (bacteria living in the gut), negatively affecting the mucus layer in the intestine, which ultimately can cause the onset of the disease. The research team used advanced techniques like RNA sequencing, machine learning, and specific measurements of mucus secretion over the course of the study to analyze this connection with IBD. Using rodent models, they examined how various antibiotics affected mucus production and observed a consistent disruption of the protective barrier. This disruption allowed bacteria to infiltrate, replicate, and trigger systemic inflammation.

Bel discussed the next step is for the research team to explore potential treatments that can counter side effects of antibiotic use without compromising their benefits. This could lead to the development of future strategies aimed at preserving the integrity of the gut’s mucus barrier during antibiotic treatments.

While antibiotics remain vital in treating many bacterial infections, their role in gut health is complex. Patients with a genetic predisposition to IBD or with other risk factors might benefit from more individually tailored treatments. The focus on mucus secretion opens new avenues for treating and managing IBD while calling for a reassessment of how antibiotics are prescribed and administered.

The research highlights, in general, the importance of protecting the gut’s natural defenses during antibiotic use so as not to cause debilitating complications. With IBD continuing to affect millions of people worldwide, these findings bring researchers and treatment teams one step closer to preventing and managing the disease more effectively.

Sources:

Antibiotics disrupt protective gut mucus and heighten IBD risk

Antibiotics damage the colonic mucus barrier in a microbiota-independent manner