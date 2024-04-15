Research Shows Neurological Issues Increasing Around the World

Neurological disorders have grown to the point that WHO is considering them to be a “global health crisis.”

Among the most disturbing scientific findings in recent years is the appearance of increasing neurological issues around the world. Quite obviously, an increase in these kinds of issues is a negative development for humanity as a whole, and it isn’t necessarily clear why these disorders would be increasing or what could be done to reverse the trend. If this pattern is shown to continue in the years ahead, plenty of time and effort will be invested into getting to the bottom of the matter and finding a way to turn it around.

It doesn’t take long to look at the stats associated with the rise in neurological disorders to understand that this is a serious issue. It is now estimated that more than 3 billion people around the world – or more than 40% of the population on the planet – are dealing with some type of neurological disorder. That’s an alarming number to say the least, and it should highlight the urgency of the situation. Some of the neurological conditions that are included in that total are dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, meningitis, stroke, and many others.

There is no way to pin down this rise in health issues to just a single cause. However, there are some possible explanations that can be used to at least get a general handle on what is going on. First, the globe has a population that is aging on average, as people live longer and have fewer children. So, with an older population around the world, there are naturally going to be more neurological issues in play at any one time. Also, lifestyle risk factors could play a role in this increase, with people taking part in behaviors that may put them at great risk for ultimately facing a disorder of one type or another.

When viewed over the course of the last 30 years, the changes seen in this area are striking. Specifically, it is seen that an 18% increase in outcomes of disability, illness, and premature death from neurological factors has occurred. That is a dramatic change in a relatively short period of time, and it’s particularly concerning to think about what that could look like in another 20 or 30 years if the rate of change continues, or even accelerates. This is why it’s important to focus on minimizing risk factors before the numbers go any higher.

“Because many neurological conditions lack cures, and access to medical care is often limited, understanding modifiable risk factors and the potentially avoidable neurological condition burden is essential to help curb this global health crisis,” explained Katrin Seeher, Mental Health Specialist at WHO’s Brain Health Unit. Because positive lifestyle choices can often go a long way in fending off these disorders, individuals should protect themselves by getting regular exercise, eating right, drinking enough water, not smoking, and incorporating other healthy habits.

There is also an urgent need for more research to be conducted to make sure everything possible is being done to help people who are struggling with neurological issues and to protect future generations from suffering a similar fate.

