Restaurant Explosions Lead to Injuries and Lawsuits

A Lindenhurst, Illinois, resident, LaVerne Burress, who suffered a serious injury during an explosion at Anastasia’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge in Antioch in September 2020 has filed a lawsuit against the business, according to her attorney of Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard law firm. The lawsuit was filed in Lake County Circuit Court this month. Video footage documented the horrific incident, and at the time, it was reported that Burress had sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital but was in stable condition.

“LaVerne and Charles Burress went to dinner at Anastasia’s and dined on the restaurant’s outdoor patio,” according to the filing. “To decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the couple decided to take advantage of the nice weather and dine on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. Around 7:04 p.m. that evening, an outdoor fireplace on the restaurant’s patio exploded. LaVerne Burress, who was seated near the faulty fireplace, suffered a severe and painful injury to her Achilles tendon that required surgery.”

Following the explosion, an investigation revealed there was a “crack in the connection between the flex hose and the gas pipe in the north tower of the outdoor fireplace,” the lawsuit said, which alleges the restaurant “failed to adequately inspect, maintain and repair the outdoor fireplace, causing an unreasonable risk of harm.” It seeks at least $50,000 in damages and requests a jury trial.

“LaVerne and Charles have a daughter getting married in October, and instead of enjoying this special time and accompanying her daughter to venue and dress appointments, LaVerne is in excruciating pain,” attorney John A. Mennie. “She is often not able to perform everyday activities due to the swelling and pain of her injury. We hope this lawsuit will bring LaVerne the monetary means she needs to recover and heal, but we also hope this makes restaurants aware of the important duty they have to keep their patrons safe this upcoming patio season.”

Last month, a woman who was severely injured from an explosion of at Chong Qing Steamboat & BBQ Hotpot in Singapore, 45-year-old Linda Er, finally received a settlement after battling her case for six years. The explosion injured five diners.

The payout took so long mainly because of insurance issues. The restaurant’s insurance company was expected to cover the full amount. However, it insisted the eatery failed to supervise their employees and refused to provide any compensation. A judge ultimately ruled both parties were responsible.

Although the S$100,000 ($75,000) sum “is less than what was originally sought, Er accepted the settlement agreement as she wanted to move on,” her attorney Jogesh Doshi said. There will not be much left after she covers the expenses that she had incurred in fighting her case, in medical bills and in debts owed to friends and family who helped her along the way.

However, Er said she “felt relaxed for the first time because everything is behind me.”

