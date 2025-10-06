New research links rising pregnancy heart complications to increasing preexisting health risks.

Between 2001 and 2019, doctors at a major New England hospital system noticed a troubling pattern among pregnant patients. Over time, more women were experiencing rising heart risks during pregnancy, and those problems were becoming more common even among people who had never been diagnosed with heart disease before. The findings, published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, showed that roughly one in seven pregnancies were affected by a cardiovascular complication. These included heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, blood clots, and dangerous spikes in blood pressure.

The research team reviewed more than 56,000 pregnancies across nearly two decades within the Mass General Brigham health care system. While some might assume that these issues would mainly affect older patients or those with known heart problems, the data revealed something different. The rise was consistent across all age groups and health backgrounds. Even healthy individuals with no previous diagnosis faced increased risks.

Several contributing factors became clear. Before 2001, only a small number of pregnant patients entered pregnancy with conditions like obesity, diabetes, or high blood pressure. By 2019, those numbers had risen dramatically. Obesity climbed from 2% to 16%. High blood pressure increased from 3% to 12%. Cholesterol levels that once affected 3% of patients were found in 10% by the end of the study period. Diabetes, which had affected 1% in 2001, tripled to 3%. Each of these conditions places strain on the heart and blood vessels, leading to heart risks, which can become even more dangerous when combined with the natural physical demands of pregnancy.

Cardiologists stress that many of these risk factors are preventable or manageable with early care. Regular medical checkups, heart-healthy diets, and controlled exercise can help lower risks before conception and throughout pregnancy. Still, the research highlights an ongoing gap in awareness. Many people enter pregnancy without realizing they already have high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or other underlying conditions. Without treatment, these problems can quietly progress and lead to serious complications for both parent and baby.

Dr. Stacey Rosen, president of the American Heart Association and senior vice president of women’s health at Northwell Health, explained that heart health needs to be considered long before a pregnancy begins. Pre-pregnancy counseling, early screening, and consistent follow-up during and after pregnancy are essential steps that can prevent severe outcomes. She also emphasized that postpartum care is just as important, since cardiovascular events can occur weeks or even months after delivery.

The study’s findings serve as an important reminder that pregnancy places significant demands on the body’s circulatory system. The heart pumps harder, blood volume increases, and hormonal shifts affect how blood vessels function. When preexisting conditions are added to this mix, the risks multiply. While medical teams are improving in recognizing and treating these problems, prevention remains the best safeguard.

In the years ahead, public health experts hope these findings will encourage earlier education and stronger communication between patients and their care teams. Heart health should not be an afterthought during pregnancy—it is a foundation for both maternal and infant well-being. The growing awareness of cardiovascular risk marks a step forward in improving outcomes for pregnant individuals everywhere, but continued attention and proactive care are needed to turn these trends around.

Sources:

Research finds a steady rise in cardiovascular-related complications during pregnancy

Cardiovascular Complications Affect 1 in 7 Pregnancies, Study Finds