Road Rash in Motorcycle Accidents in Fresno: Who is At Risk?

When you think of road rash, you usually think of a minor scraped knee or elbow. While these can be minor, severe forms of road rash can be catastrophic. In many cases, this type of injury may result in skin being stripped from the body where the bone may be visible.

Although these injuries can be long-lasting and devastating, you can seek help from renowned lawyers whose field of expertise involves motorcycle accidents. If you live in big and frequented cities like Fresno, California, you’re well aware of the risk of road rash. But have you ever wondered who’s at risk the most?

If you or a loved one has been injured in a motorcycle accident or you’re curious to know about the risks of road rash, this article is for you.

Pedestrians

Like in any accident, pedestrians are one of the main people likely to get injured, and a motorcycle collision is no different. For example, when you cross the road at a crosswalk, you might assume the drivers will wait for you. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

Sometimes, drunk or distracted drivers will hit pedestrians, making them hit the road and causing injuries to their skin. If the driver is going too fast, the pedestrian might have more contact with the road which will only cause muscle and skin damage.

The case becomes more complex when pregnant pedestrians are involved in the accident. In extreme scenarios, the medical staff might contribute to the injuries by neglecting the victim’s pain, which may lead to birth injuries in the future. If that happens, you can contact Fresno Birth Injury Lawyers to help assess your case and determine whether you’re eligible for compensation from either party.

Additionally, speaking to qualified California Birth Injury Lawyers can help you gather sufficient evidence to prove the doctors’ and driver’s negligence caused your birth injuries.

Although these are uncommon cases, they can still happen. And when they do, the safest thing to do is contact Birth Injury Lawyers in your area, so they can protect your legal rights and allow you to recover from road rash quicker.

Motorcyclists

Although motorcyclists are required to wear safety gear, most of them choose not to [editor’s note: not all states require safety gear]. Since these pieces are meant to be used as a barrier between the motorcyclist and the road, it’s only natural that these riders are considered at risk for road rash. On top of that, when motorcycles collide with a car or another vehicle, the impact is usually high due to the speed.

Another potential scenario during a motorcycle crash is when the motorcyclist is sent to the hospital and the medical staff neglects their road rash injuries. As unfortunate as this is, as a rider, you can always contact Medical Malpractice Lawyers and seek compensation from the medical staff too.

Bike Riders

Unlike motorcyclists and pedestrians, bike riders are usually more responsible with protective clothing. Usually, they wear helmets to avoid potential injuries in case of an accident. However, a helmet doesn’t protect other parts of the body.

When bike riders are hit by motorcycles at high speeds, they can sustain severe injuries by being dragged and slammed into the road. Not only that, bike riders are at a higher risk than other people because they usually ride alongside other vehicles, so they’re likely to be involved in an accident.